Sir,

Cyber security is the practice of protecting networks, systems, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks can come in the form of malicious software, unauthorized access, or data theft. The need for cyber security is growing as more and more of our lives are conducted online. We use the internet for banking, shopping, communication, and entertainment. As a result, our personal information is vulnerable to attack. Cyber criminals can use this information to steal our identities, access our accounts, and even commit fraud.

And for dealing with all such cyber securities and related actions, Cyber law is introduced ,which is a term used to describe the legal aspects of the use of the internet and other electronic communication networks. It is a relatively new area of law, and is constantly evolving as technology advances. Cyber law covers a wide range of topics, including intellectual property, privacy, freedom of expression, and cybercrime.

So, as an Advocate, I’ll advice all of you to be intellectual while doing any type of transaction and other online related tasks which can lead to the cyber attacks and can lead you towards the online frauds. If you find any type of suspicious activity going online, address towards the filing of complaint to th cyber crime cell which intends to help the people regarding the various types of illegal online tragedies and related frauds.

Bobby Bhagat

Advocate,

HC, Jammu