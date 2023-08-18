Amarnath pilgrims safety

Sir,

The JK UT Administration has taken various measures to ensure foolproof security to the Amarnath Pilgrims and is claiming to have taken many

measures to add to the comfort level of the pilgrims en-route the Divine Cave.

Taking lessons from the psat incidents, it is imperative that security shall not be

compromised at any cost. But the way the security is being enforced needs to have a proper mechanism. There are allegations that the common commuters are being subjected to humiliation that is generating hatred amongst them for the system as well as the pilgrims.

As for as the arrangements are concerned, there are reports that the Yatrees taking the Baltal Axis have to return to the Base Camp Baltal on the same day as there is no option for staying on the way for night. It is also alleged that there are not even proper resting places. Such lack of facilities is putting the aged, women and children to untold hardships. The lack of night halt on the axis is giving Ponywalla and Pithus handle to exploit the Yatrees. They are forced to pay much more than what the administration is claiming to have fixed.

There are allegations that the administration is more interested in tourism promotion in Kashmir than upholding the sanctity of the pilgrimage. The administration shall take cognisance of these apprehensions.

Satish Pandit

Jammu