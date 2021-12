EMPLOYMENT (17-12-2021)

VACANCY

BLACK CAP IT IS LOOKING FOR

1) WORDPRESS DEVELOPER

2) FLUTTER DEVELOPER

WITH MINIMUM 1 YEAR OF EXPERIENCE.

FORWARD CV: JOBS@BLACKCAPIT.COM

ADDRESS: STPI, SIDCO COMPLEX, KARTHOLI, BARI BRAHMANA

CONTACT: 9906212151

REQUIRED

DELIVERY BOYS WITH OWN CONVEYANCE.

SALARY RS. 7500-10,000

PART TIME JOB ALSO AVAILABLE

CONTACT : 7006180373

44, A-2, SOUTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU.

REQUIRED

PERSONAL

TRAINER

FOR HOME TWO HOURS IN

MORNING AT UDHEYWALA

HONORARIUM RS.4500 PER MONTH .

CONTACT WHATSAPP: 7006100082

INVESTMENTS SOLICITED

A WELL ESTABLISHED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE INVITES SMALL, MEDIUM AS WELL AS HEAVY INVESTORS TO INVEST IN GOVT. PROJECTS TO SHARE PROFITS.

CONTACT FOR DETAILS

@ 9797631564

REQUIRED

FOR CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

1) EXPERIENCED PROJECT MANAGER

2) EXPERIENCED CIVIL ENGINEER

3) EXPERIENCED SURVEYOR (TOTAL STATION)

CONTACT: 9419196962

VACANCY

SALES:

– MARKETING & SALES: EXPERIENCED IN THE MARKET FOR MINIMUM 2 YEARS.

– TILES AND BATHROOM FITTINGS SHOWROOM.

ACCOUNTANT – EXPERIENCED IN SOFTWARE TALLY ERP 9.

CLERK – MINIMUM QUALIFICATION (12TH PASS)

-GODOWN HELPERS & GODOWN KEEPER

– DRIVERS

TRIKUTA AGENCIES OPPOSITE BSF DOUBLE

IRON GATE, PALOURA, JAMMU

CONTACT: 8825029093

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1..IT TRAINERS 5NO 15K TO 20 K

2..CRM /F&B TRAINER 2NO 15K

3.. BSC NURSING /GNM TRAINERS 5 NO

18K TO 22K

4.. ELECTRICAL /MECHANICAL DIP 10NO 10K TO 15K

5.. CIVIL ENGG 2 NO 10K TO 15K.

MOB. 7051531025

GANDHI NAGAR

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER (F)

FULL TIME ONLY

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED

SHASTRI NAGAR

9086061388

WANTED

FEMALE

HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION. SALARY:-7000+

IN SUBHASH NAGAR

TIMINGS:-10 TO 5PM

MOB:-9906205984, 9622052714

SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE

REQUIREMENT OF MALE AND FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION OF FRONT DESK MANAGER AND SALOON MANAGER AT TRIKUTA NAGAR.

CALL AT 7051557247

FOR APPOINTMENTS.

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

GRADUATE WITH FLUENCY IN ENGLISH

NIGHT SHIFT

FORWARD CV:

KAPIL.S@INFOTREESERVICE.COM

AND REACH OUT ON +91-9103029747

ADDRESS:- A-300, SEC-7 CHANNI HIMMAT NEAR AMBIKA SUPER STORE

JOB ALERT!

(WALK IN INTERVIEW)

PET BLOWING OPERATOR

WORK EXPERIENCE-2 YEARS

SALARY -12K PER MONTH

SAHIL PLASTICS

SAHIL PLASTIC, PHASE 3RD, GANGYAL, JAMMU,

JAMMU AND KASHMIR, 180010

9906222280

REQUIRED

MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR OFFICE JOB AT KACHI CHAWANI, JAMMU (STARTING SALARY – RS 6000)

OFFICE TIMING : 9.45 AM TO 5.30 PM

QUALIFICATION

(1) 10TH PASS

(2) MUST KNOW BIKE & CAR DRIVING

CONTACT : 9622025111

URGENTLY REQUIRED

WE ARE RECRUITING FOR OUTBOUND SALE VOICE PROCESS.

SALE BACKGROUND WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

MALE / FEMALE WELCOME

SALARY – 7000 TO 10,000 + ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES

QUALIFICATION – 12TH OR ANY DEEGREE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

ADDRESS:- ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD GREATER KAILASH LANE NO – 17 NEAR CENTRAL BANK JAMMU

CONTACT – 7006176140 /7208487317

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ONE CAR

DRIVER AT CHANNI HIMMAT, SECT-07.

CONTACT FROM: 12 NOON TO 02 PM

MOB. NO. 9419133892

TEK INFOTREE PVT LTD

HIRING YOUNG AND DYNAMIC INDIVIDUALS

WITH EXEMPLARY COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SHIFT TIMINGS:

9.30 AM TO 6.30 PM

SEND YOUR RESUME TO SAVINASH@INFOTREEGLOBAL.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALES MEN FOR FURNITURE SHOWROOM.

EXPERIENCE -MINIMUM 2 YRS IN SALES

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

QUALIFICATION- GRADUATE

SEND UR RESUME IN

MONICASHARMA516@GMAIL.COM