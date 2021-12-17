Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi

Thimphu [Bhutan], Dec 17: Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of Bhutan said in a Facebook post.

While conferring the award, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck highlighted support PM Modi extended over the years and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person,” it added.

Since the start of the pandemic, India has provided assistance to Bhutan in the form of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

Earlier this year, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering had congratulated PM Modi for achieving one billion COVID-19 vaccination doses. He also stated that Bhutan being a close neighbour to India, feel more secure.