EMPLOYMENT (17-08-2023)

Wanted
Wanted 2 Male Computer Operators and Shopboys for Grocery Store, REHARI. Salary 10000 Contact: 7889775756.
JOB
Sales Manager –
Umaaha Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Join us, a leading agricultural company . Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.
Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the Agriculture industry.
Competitive salary + high commissions.
Call +91 97979 09900, +91 97962 39294
Urgent Required
CIVIL ENGINEER-02,
MECHANICAL ENGINEER-01
Minimum 2 year Experience with Diploma/Degree
Email- abrolinfrastructure.82@gmail.com
+ 91-8864881148, +91-9419141942
M/S ABROL INFRASTRUCTURES
Near R. M. Public School, Chowadhi, Jammu
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PRO (F) Graduate with Computer Knowledge
Fluency in English
PRT (ALL SUBJECTS) RELEVENT QUALIFICATION
Security Guard (Full Time) 10th Pass
Maids Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on
all working days from 10:00 am- 2:00 p.m.
and come along with two passport size Coloured
photographs
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PRO (F) Graduate with Computer Knowledge
Fluency in English
PRT (ALL SUBJECTS) RELEVENT QUALIFICATION
Security Guard (Full Time) 10th Pass
Maids Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on
all working days from 10:00 am- 2:00 p.m.
and come along with two passport size Coloured
photographs
British International School
Sec D Sainik Colony Jammu
Wanted
Art & Craft Teacher
Computer Teacher
Sports Teacher
Music Teacher
DTP operator
Accountant
Driver & Peon
Salary: negotiate
Contact : +91 87160 14024
Recruitment
Required
Sales Executive
(IT and Electronics)
Digital Manager (Experience in GEM) (F)
SPSM ENTERPRISES
+91 8899664922
96/A Sainik Colony, Jammu
Timings
1pm-5pm Mon-Sat
Pre School
Requires
NUR. LKG. UKG.
Experience TRS
(Rehari, Domana Branches)
Pn 9797922717
Urgent hiring for Sales Manager/Sales Executive for Pvt Ltd Co.
Full time/ Part time positions available
Age: Less than 35 yrs
Education: Graduate
CTC: Upto 5 lacs
Benefits: PF/Gratuity/Life insurance, Health insurance & other Incentives
Share CV on 9797803909
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Applications are urgently required for the post of a driver.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS :12th
Candidates have to submit their application with scanned documents through offline mode at nfb Office Near Swami Vivekananda Hospital Amphalla Jammu or online by the email
nfbjammu@gmail.com
Contact number: 9419134284
JOB @ Banking Sector
Profiles: (RM) Relationship Manager, (DM) Deputy Manager, (AM) Assistant Manager
SALARY: 15 K/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATION: JAMMU-8 nos., SAMBA-3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, RAJOURI.
8899842656 8899997955
REQUIRED
Required Salesman for booking and supply of Karyana and Pooja items in and around Jammu City.
Person having 2-wheeler will be preferred.
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may call on 9419118127
Required
1. Truck Drivers for All India Route permit for own material transportation.
KK Enterprises
Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase Industrial Area, Gangyal
9816578737, 7006918043
9419104004
Required
telecaller (Female
Interested Candidates can Whatsapp their
CV @ 9055580001
REQUIRED
Need staff at Infotech security system Accountant, HR, Coordinator, technician, helper
# 603 sector 3
Channi himmat
Contact at 7006217900
R M TRADERS
Mohalla Pharian Shalamar Jammu
(Wholesale Footwear Shop)
REQUIRED
(1) One Accountant (Female) Full Time
(2) Salesman- 1
(3) Helper- 2
Contact No.
9697022590
9622772760
URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF AT TATA HITACHI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
DEALERSHIP, Sai Plaza, Byepass Road Channi Rama , Jammu – J&K – 180015
1. SALES EXECUTIVE FOR EXCAVATOR AND BACKHOE LOADER 04
2. SERVICES MANGER FOR EXCAVATOR AND BACKHOE LOADER 01
3. BACK OFFICE EXECUTIVE 02
4. SPARE PARTS SALES EXECUTIVE 01
Contact No.9541898966,7889402570
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1 Supervisior, Store Supervisior, Office Admin, Computer Oprators, Accoutants
2 Telle caller, Receptionist, Bsc, B pharma, Peon, HR executive, Showroom Manager
Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir
near Alishan collection A/417,
Gandhi Nager , Jammu
Contact no: 9149840451
Email: prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
REQUIREMENTS IN DUBAI
Employment Visa 21 August
On The Spot Interview
On The Spot Job Offer Letter
Processing Time: 1 Month Only
Salary: 1000 To 1500 AED
Job’s In Security And Hotel Line
Address: Gandhi Nagar Last Morh, Near Shiva Gas Agency
Call: 9541411480,
9622104480, 9086282435