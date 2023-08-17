EMPLOYMENT (17-08-2023)

Wanted

Wanted 2 Male Computer Operators and Shopboys for Grocery Store, REHARI. Salary 10000 Contact: 7889775756.

JOB

Sales Manager –

Umaaha Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Join us, a leading agricultural company . Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.

Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the Agriculture industry.

Competitive salary + high commissions.

Call +91 97979 09900, +91 97962 39294

Urgent Required

CIVIL ENGINEER-02,

MECHANICAL ENGINEER-01

Minimum 2 year Experience with Diploma/Degree

Email- abrolinfrastructure.82@gmail.com

+ 91-8864881148, +91-9419141942

M/S ABROL INFRASTRUCTURES

Near R. M. Public School, Chowadhi, Jammu

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRO (F) Graduate with Computer Knowledge

Fluency in English

PRT (ALL SUBJECTS) RELEVENT QUALIFICATION

Security Guard (Full Time) 10th Pass

Maids Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on

all working days from 10:00 am- 2:00 p.m.

and come along with two passport size Coloured

photographs

British International School

Sec D Sainik Colony Jammu

Wanted

Art & Craft Teacher

Computer Teacher

Sports Teacher

Music Teacher

DTP operator

Accountant

Driver & Peon

Salary: negotiate

Contact : +91 87160 14024

Recruitment

Required

Sales Executive

(IT and Electronics)

Digital Manager (Experience in GEM) (F)

SPSM ENTERPRISES

+91 8899664922

96/A Sainik Colony, Jammu

Timings

1pm-5pm Mon-Sat

Pre School

Requires

NUR. LKG. UKG.

Experience TRS

(Rehari, Domana Branches)

Pn 9797922717

Urgent hiring for Sales Manager/Sales Executive for Pvt Ltd Co.

Full time/ Part time positions available

Age: Less than 35 yrs

Education: Graduate

CTC: Upto 5 lacs

Benefits: PF/Gratuity/Life insurance, Health insurance & other Incentives

Share CV on 9797803909

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Applications are urgently required for the post of a driver.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS :12th

Candidates have to submit their application with scanned documents through offline mode at nfb Office Near Swami Vivekananda Hospital Amphalla Jammu or online by the email

nfbjammu@gmail.com

Contact number: 9419134284

JOB @ Banking Sector

Profiles: (RM) Relationship Manager, (DM) Deputy Manager, (AM) Assistant Manager

SALARY: 15 K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU-8 nos., SAMBA-3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, RAJOURI.

8899842656 8899997955

REQUIRED

Required Salesman for booking and supply of Karyana and Pooja items in and around Jammu City.

Person having 2-wheeler will be preferred.

Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates may call on 9419118127

Required

1. Truck Drivers for All India Route permit for own material transportation.

KK Enterprises

Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase Industrial Area, Gangyal

9816578737, 7006918043

9419104004

Required

telecaller (Female

Interested Candidates can Whatsapp their

CV @ 9055580001

REQUIRED

Need staff at Infotech security system Accountant, HR, Coordinator, technician, helper

# 603 sector 3

Channi himmat

Contact at 7006217900

R M TRADERS

Mohalla Pharian Shalamar Jammu

(Wholesale Footwear Shop)

REQUIRED

(1) One Accountant (Female) Full Time

(2) Salesman- 1

(3) Helper- 2

Contact No.

9697022590

9622772760

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF AT TATA HITACHI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

DEALERSHIP, Sai Plaza, Byepass Road Channi Rama , Jammu – J&K – 180015

1. SALES EXECUTIVE FOR EXCAVATOR AND BACKHOE LOADER 04

2. SERVICES MANGER FOR EXCAVATOR AND BACKHOE LOADER 01

3. BACK OFFICE EXECUTIVE 02

4. SPARE PARTS SALES EXECUTIVE 01

Contact No.9541898966,7889402570

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1 Supervisior, Store Supervisior, Office Admin, Computer Oprators, Accoutants

2 Telle caller, Receptionist, Bsc, B pharma, Peon, HR executive, Showroom Manager

Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir

near Alishan collection A/417,

Gandhi Nager , Jammu

Contact no: 9149840451

Email: prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

REQUIREMENTS IN DUBAI

Employment Visa 21 August

On The Spot Interview

On The Spot Job Offer Letter

Processing Time: 1 Month Only

Salary: 1000 To 1500 AED

Job’s In Security And Hotel Line

Address: Gandhi Nagar Last Morh, Near Shiva Gas Agency

Call: 9541411480,

9622104480, 9086282435