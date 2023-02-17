EMPLOYMENT (17-02-02023)

Required

Accountant having experience in Computerised Billing and Accounts at a Medical Shop at Bakshi Nagar Jammu

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419185334

Required

SaGgar Enterprises

Electrical E-Rikshaw Showroom

1- 2 Mechanic

2- 1 Saleman

Address – Raipur Domana Jammu

Contact No.

7889354729, 9796035709

HIRING

SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires

Tender Executive

Opening : 2,

Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced

Sales Co-ordinator

Opening: 1,

Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher

HR/Private Secretary

Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced

Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.

Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com

Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988

Job Opportunity

Required Tandoor Wala (Karigar Cook) For Homely Job, Professional Experienced Person. Salary 10,000/- to 18,000/- (Including Accommodation & Food Facilities)

Contact : 9086591332, 9070194444 (Serious Candidates may contact Urgent Hirings)

Hiring Experienced Staff

Manager operations 30000-50000

Housekeeping supervisor 15000-20000

Room boys 5 nos. salary 8000-10000

F&B Manager 20000

Waiters 4 nos salary 7000-9000

Front desk

(Male Female) 10000-12000

For Hotel in Katra.

Mob:9797339999