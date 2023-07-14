EMPLOYMENT (14-07-2023)

Required

A reputed company is looking for candidates:-

1. Site supervisor for kathua,samba & akhnoor (male)

Mechanical Engineer -4no.

Civil engineer – 4 no.

The candidates from the concerned district and must have their own two wheeler preferred

2. Accounts & finance – 2no (female) for jammu

Call 8956775386 for further information Mr. S Gupta

REQUIRED

Female Office coordinator for Tutorial

Quali : Graduate or above

Exp. of School or Tutorial

Good communication to

deal with parents/students

Contact : 9419371433

Location: New Plot

Jammu (J&K)

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:-inforcrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERIVEW

NTT Relevant Degree

PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Degree

Computer Teacher BCA/MCA

Dance Teacher Relevant Degree

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in

school office on all working days

from 10:00 am-2:00 pm

and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs

Vacancy

HDFC LIFE

INSURANCE ADVISOR

Flexible working hours

Fresher may also apply

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Mb. 8493984366

ST. STEPHEN’S CONVENT SCHOOL, SARORE

REQUIRED Staff

1) Coordinator (Post Graduate with 5 Years Experience):

2) Trained Teacher for prep. Classes (Graduate and Trained to teach pre-nursery & nursery classes):

Apply now:- By: Emailing your Resumes at – stephensconvent@gmail.com

For Enquiries : Contact- +917889563984

REQUIRED

Female IELTS Trainer,

Visa Counselor

SPEARHEAD

INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

Salary 15k-25k

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

VACANCY AVAILABLE

for

SUPER DONUTS

Restaurant

at Channi Himmat

for Boys/Girls

Salary 9000

Mob No. 9596664444

JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Purkhoo Camp Jammu-181206

Contact 9622188430

TEACHERS WANTED

Wanted post graduate & graduate trained teachers for the following subjects

English, Hindi, Maths,

Social Science

Only Local candidates can apply

Junior IDRS, R.S. Pura

Urgently Required

2 Primary level Teachers Required for Maths, Science.

Freshers can also apply

Salary Negotiable

Candidates are required to bring in their CV or e-mail us at idrjuniorrspura@gmail.com

Interview timing/Date: 10.00 AM – 12.00 Noon on 15th July 2023

For More Enquires

Contact: 9906229119, 8082169119

Urgently Required

1. show room manager, computer operator m/ f

2. receptionist, consellor.telly caller

3. accountant, Sales man sales girls.

4. securIty guard helper, peon, office staff girls.

5. teacher school & tutorial, office assistant.

6 hotels & restaurants staff -m/f.

Interview Friday to Saturday

Call 6006796637

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

Doctors Required

DOCTORS REQUIRED FOR MI ROOM, ARMY CAMP DAMANA

* GYNAECOLOGISTS & AYURVEDIC

(PART TIME)

* TWO HOURS TWICE A WEEK IN EVENING

* EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 5 YEARS

* HONORARIUM: Rs 15,000/- FOR GYNAECOLGIST & Rs 8,000/- For Ayurvedic

CONTACT NO. 8880305438

Required

Urgently

Sales Girl for newly open ladies store at Bathindi near police station.

(7889785089)

Wanted

Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura road Jammu.

Salary negotiable

Contact :

J P Nayyar

9419190626

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-

sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com