EMPLOYMENT (14-07-2023)

Required
A reputed company is looking for candidates:-
1. Site supervisor for kathua,samba & akhnoor (male)
Mechanical Engineer -4no.
Civil engineer – 4 no.
The candidates from the concerned district and must have their own two wheeler preferred
2. Accounts & finance – 2no (female) for jammu
Call 8956775386 for further information Mr. S Gupta
REQUIRED
Female Office coordinator for Tutorial
Quali : Graduate or above
Exp. of School or Tutorial
Good communication to
deal with parents/students
Contact : 9419371433
Location: New Plot
Jammu (J&K)
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:-inforcrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERIVEW
NTT Relevant Degree
PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Degree
Computer Teacher BCA/MCA
Dance Teacher Relevant Degree
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in
school office on all working days
from 10:00 am-2:00 pm
and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs
Vacancy
HDFC LIFE
INSURANCE ADVISOR
Flexible working hours
Fresher may also apply
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Mb. 8493984366
ST. STEPHEN’S CONVENT SCHOOL, SARORE
REQUIRED Staff
1) Coordinator (Post Graduate with 5 Years Experience):
2) Trained Teacher for prep. Classes (Graduate and Trained to teach pre-nursery & nursery classes):
Apply now:- By: Emailing your Resumes at – stephensconvent@gmail.com
For Enquiries : Contact- +917889563984
REQUIRED
Female IELTS Trainer,
Visa Counselor
SPEARHEAD
INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
Salary 15k-25k
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
VACANCY AVAILABLE
for
SUPER DONUTS
Restaurant
at Channi Himmat
for Boys/Girls
Salary 9000
Mob No. 9596664444
JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Purkhoo Camp Jammu-181206
Contact 9622188430
TEACHERS WANTED
Wanted post graduate & graduate trained teachers for the following subjects
English, Hindi, Maths,
Social Science
Only Local candidates can apply
Junior IDRS, R.S. Pura
Urgently Required
2 Primary level Teachers Required for Maths, Science.
Freshers can also apply
Salary Negotiable
Candidates are required to bring in their CV or e-mail us at idrjuniorrspura@gmail.com
Interview timing/Date: 10.00 AM – 12.00 Noon on 15th July 2023
For More Enquires
Contact: 9906229119, 8082169119
Urgently Required
1. show room manager, computer operator m/ f
2. receptionist, consellor.telly caller
3. accountant, Sales man sales girls.
4. securIty guard helper, peon, office staff girls.
5. teacher school & tutorial, office assistant.
6 hotels & restaurants staff -m/f.
Interview Friday to Saturday
Call 6006796637
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
Doctors Required
DOCTORS REQUIRED FOR MI ROOM, ARMY CAMP DAMANA
* GYNAECOLOGISTS & AYURVEDIC
(PART TIME)
* TWO HOURS TWICE A WEEK IN EVENING
* EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 5 YEARS
* HONORARIUM: Rs 15,000/- FOR GYNAECOLGIST & Rs 8,000/- For Ayurvedic
CONTACT NO. 8880305438
Required
Urgently
Sales Girl for newly open ladies store at Bathindi near police station.
(7889785089)
Wanted
Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura road Jammu.
Salary negotiable
Contact :
J P Nayyar
9419190626
Urgently Required
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-
sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com