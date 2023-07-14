Temperature Rises Amid Forecast For Light Rain At Scattered Places In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: Weather department here has forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir till July 18 even as minimum temperature recorded increase in J&K on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that “intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower were expected at scattered places between July 19 and 25. However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.7°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.2°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 12.7°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.6°C against 15.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.5°C against 16.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.0°C against 11.6°C on previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.1°C against 25.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.6°C, Batote 19.6°C, Katra 23.4°C and Bhaderwah 16.6°C, the official said. (Agencies)