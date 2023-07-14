J&K | Five Shops Damaged In Fire Incident In Reasi

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jul 14: Five shops were damaged in a fire incident in Mahore area of Reasi district on Friday, official and local sources said.

They said that fire broke out in the main market of Mahore at around 7:30 a.m. and before it was brought under control by police, locals and Army’s 58 RR, the blaze damaged five shops, three of them substantially.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees are said to have been damaged in the fire but there was no official estimate available when this report was filed.

The reason for the fire is believed to be a short circuit but a police official said that investigations have been started to confirm it.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest against non- availability of fire station in the whole subdivision Mahore and urged authorities to set up at least one to prevent loss of property and life due to fire incidents in future.