EMPLOYMENT (13-08-2023)

Urgent Required

Female Required

Role: Operations and Social Media Assistant

Requirements:

Familiarity with stock market processes

Outstanding communication and organizational skills

Craft and manage engaging social media content across platforms

Foster meaningful client interactions, ensuring top-notch service

Contact us at

Mob. 7889351253

Wanted

Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road, Jammu, Salary Negotiable.

Contact : J.P Nayyar

9419190626

Staff Vacancy

-COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F

-Accountants M/F

Must have Experience

with CA Firm

-Office Helper Pref. Female

9419186298/ caneerajrs@gmail.com

Location: Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Hiring

1. Manager Accounts/Accountant :

* Minimum Qualification : B. Com

* Minimum 5 years of experience

* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu

2. Computer Operator :

* Good command on MS Office and Inpage

* Good communication skills and fluency in English.

* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu.

Post your resume at :

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp : 9596699332

Staff Required for Diagnostics Centre

(1) Female Receptionist

(2) Experienced X Ray Technician

(3) Experienced Lab Technician

(4) Marketing Executive (Salary Nego.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi Jammu.

Contact No. 9419143134, 6005132349

Send CV to

diagnosticshree19881@gmail.com

Required

Female Sales Executives

At

Rhino’s Gym

Akhnoor Road Paloura

Whatsapp resumes

on

7780821208

Required

A bio-tech Startup company working on validation of mushrooms requires an Experience/Fresher Technocrat at Kalibari Kathua JKUT India.

Qualifications – Post graduate in Subject of Bio technology or Agriculture. (Bio-technology)

Candidates will be preferred from North India. Salary is negotiable.

Apply within week and send your resume to sgm34700@gmail.com.

Contact No. 7006078141