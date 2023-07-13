EMPLOYMENT (13-07-2023)

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-

sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

Required Immediately

LectriX E-Scooter Dealership required for their Showroom at Digiana Camp:-

Showroom Manager: 01 No

Electric 2-Wheeler Technician: 01 No

Sales Executive: 01 No

Helper: 02 Nos

Persons having experience in Electric Scooter Trade will need only apply

Contact: 9419184610

Vacancy

Required Full Time

Accountant

Software : Tally Prime

Trikuta Agencies

Opp Double Iron Bridge

BSF Akhnoor Road Ploura

9419109960

REQUIRED

Distributor For WIZZIE

HORECA PRODUCTS for Hotel & Restaurant/Retailers for All Districts of Jammu province

Contact :

Global Agencies

Canal Road Jammu

Mb : 9419145554

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

For Electrical Shop at Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

1). Experienced Salesman – 2

2). Experienced Computer Operator/ Accountant (Experience in Busy Software & Excel).

Salary Negotiable

Contact No:

9906181086, 9419177555

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GeM, proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & written Communication and email drafting.

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9 AM to 6:00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience

Urgently Required

Required a Mobile Repairing Mechanic for a shop Near Jammu Bus Stand. Should be expert in Mobile Repairing and sales.

Working timings 9:30 am to 10 pm

Salary- 12000/-

Contact- 6900200500