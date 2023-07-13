Police Arrest Shopkeeper For Selling Petroleum Products Illegally In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, July 13: Police on Thursday arrested a shopkeeper for selling petroleum products illegally at exorbitant rates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The accused has been identified as Mehraj Din, a resident of Tantraypora Palhallan, who was found involved in selling petroleum products illegally at exorbitant rates at his shop in Pattan.

Police said 187 litres of Petrol and Diesel were recovered from his shop and seized immediately.

A case under Sections of the Essential Commodities and Petroleum Act was registered at Police Station Pattan, and investigations were set in motion, the police added. (Agencies)