Singapore Trekking Team Explores Panikhar To Warwan Trek, Envisions Hub Of International Trekking Route

KISHTWAR, Jul 13: A fifteen-person team from Singapore embarked on a challenging adventure on July 6, 2023, as they commenced their trek from Panikhar to Warwan in beautiful District Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir.

The trek, spanning a distance of 90 (ninety) kilometers, showcased the team’s determination and resilience in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

The first three days of the trek witnessed exceptional progress, with the team covering a commendable distance of 65 kilometers. However, inclement weather on July 8th and 9th forced the suspension of the trek. Heavy snowfall prompted the team to return to Srinagar, where they regrouped and prepared for an alternative route.

Undeterred by the setbacks, the team resumed their trek from Warwan, Jammu side, venturing an additional 25 kilometers.

Their unwavering spirits and perseverance led them to successfully complete the ninety kilometers trek on July 12, 2023, at the picturesque Sukhni Last Village of the Jammu region.

During their journey, the Singapore team had the opportunity to interact with local adventurers, specifically the Srinagar-based Adventure Tour Operator, MS Peaks And Hikes Adventurous. This expedition, organized in collaboration with the local support team from “Warwan Valley Eco Resorts,” aimed to promote tourism in the Drass, Kargil, and Warwan regions, establishing a thriving hub for international trekkers.

The team expressed their satisfaction with the warm reception and hospitality they experienced in Drass and Warwan.

The locals’ welcoming nature and gracious greetings left a lasting impression on the foreign trekkers, fostering a sense of camaraderie and cultural exchange.

“We firmly believe that the Panikhar to Warwan trek has the potential to become a sought-after international trekking route,” remarked a representative from the Singapore team.

“With its breathtaking landscapes and the unwavering support of local communities and tour operators, this region holds immense promise for adventure enthusiasts from around the world.”

The successful completion of the Panikhar to Warwan trek by the Singapore team signifies the beginning of an exciting journey towards establishing the region as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

The efforts of the team and the collaborative initiatives between foreign trekkers, local tour operators, and support teams lay the foundation for a vibrant future in the realm of trekking and exploration.