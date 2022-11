EMPLOYMENT (12-11-2022)

REQUIRED AN

EXPERIENCED CALLER

FOR A TRAVEL AGENCY IN GANDHI NAGAR.

MALE OR FEMALE WITH MINIMUM OF TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE. SALARY RANGE: 12,000 TO 15,000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

CALL OR WHATSAPP

TATKAL TRAVELS

9906262044, 9622608800

VACANCIES

JAI DURGA CHEMICAL PVT. LTD

(SAKARNI PLASTER INDIA PVT LTD)

JOB VACANCIES

AREA SALES MANAGER-1

AREA SALES OFFICER-1

EXPERIENCE MINIMUM 5 YEARS IN PAINTS IND.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON

12TH AND 13TH NOV. 2022 AT

CLARKS INN EXPRESS BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

TIMING 10.30 AM TO 4.30 PM

CONTACT PERSON :

MR. S. K. SHARMA +91-7982062679

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(ENGLISH MEDIUM RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT.)

LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

(M) 9596658993

TEACHERS REQUIRED

GEN. LINE TEACHERS – 2

FOR TEACHING PRE-PRIMARY CLASSES – 2

COME WITH PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW FROM 8.30 AM TO 2 PM.

WANTED FOR

GUEST HOUSE

1. RECEPTIONIST CUM CARETAKER

AT JAMMU

CALL 8492911156

WANTED

A MATURE FEMALE STAFF WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND GOOD IN COMPUTERS FOR AN OFFICE AT SUBHASH NAGAR.

TIMING: 10 TO 5.30

SALARY: 7500+ INCENTIVE

MOB: 9419140784

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR AGRICULTURE BASED CO.

HAVING FULL KNOWLEDGE OF GEM

(GOVT. E.MARKETING TENDERING) ITEMS UPLOADS, PROFILE MANAGEMENT,

GEM CATALOGUE PREPRATIONS.

CONTACT: 9858143725, 6005037108 SEND BIO DATA/ RESUME ON WHATSAPP NO. 6005315089 FROM 12TH NOV. ONWORDS. ADDRESS: BASHIR GUJJAR BASTI, LANE NO.1 NEAR 4TH BRIDGE, JAMMU.

HIRING NOW !!

WORK FROM HOME

A LEADING INTERNATIONAL BPO IS CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS FOR THE POSITION OF SALES EXECUTIVES FOR AN AUSTRALIAN INBOUND AND OUTBOUND PROCESS. EXCELLENT ENGLISH COMMUNICATION SKILLS REQUIRED. NON ENGLISH SPEAKING PLEASE DONT WASTE TIME.

SALARY 15,000 TO 20,000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION: HIGHER SECONDARY AND EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE A MUST. CONTACT: 7006477739

REQUIRED

REQUIRED COOK MALE/ FEMALE SALARY RS 10,000 PER MONTH FULL DAY WITH ROOM.

MOBILE NO: 9419188463

ADDRESS PURANI MANDI FOR HOME

ANU PLACEMENT SERVICES

WE PROVIDE 24/7 MAIDS AND SERVANT AND PART TIME MAIDS 9 TO 5. WE ALSO PROVIDE PATIENTS CARE.

CONTACT NO: 9906267040, 7889663466

WORK FROM HOME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

PART TIME FULL TIME

JOB PERSON, HOUSEWIFE, STUDENTS, RETIRED, BUSINESSMAN, SHOPKEEPERS ETC.

GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

SONALI

6005951406

INDIRA SAGAR SEC. SCHOOL

RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MATH SC. TR – 2 NOS.

FOR MIDDLE & HIGH CLASSES

(B.SC. NON-MED.)

2. MAI/MATE – 2 NOS.

*CANDIDATES ARE REQUESTED TO CONTACT PRINCIPAL BETWEEN 8 AM TO 1 PM ON ANY WORKING DAY.

*RESUME TO BE SUBMITTED IN PERSON ON WHATSAPP/E-MAIL

9797342071, 7006535369

EMAIL: JAMMUCONVENT@GMAIL.COM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE