EMPLOYMENT (11-08-2023)

Required
Logistics Incharge: Experienced in organised distribution company, working knowledge of computers with good communication skills required for Srinagar. Email resumes to: warehousespecialist4@gmail.com
Vacancy in Pharma MNC
A Leading & Fast growing reputed pharmaceutical company requires dynamic and self-motivated male/Female candidate for the post of medical representative for Jammu HQ.
Graduates in any discipline having any prior sales/marketing experience in pharma/FMCG/Banking/ Insurance. Preference will be given to pharma background with MBA but not essential.
Salary will be negotiable & other than that TA/DA/other benefits will be provided to the deserving candidates.
Please send your CV at earliest to
skyrainbow4u@gmail.com
Sher-e-kashmir
PB Hr. Sec. School
Bari Brahmana
REQUIREMENT OF TEACHERS
1) English (PGT & B.Ed Compulsory)
No. of Post 1
2) Sports Teacher (BP. Ed & MP. Ed)
No. of Post 1
Contact No.
9419154821, 7006176936
Required
1. Visa Counselor F -02
Salary – 15K
Graduate, Eng. Comm must
Computer knowledge must
2. Marketing Manager M=01
Graduate, Engg. Com Skills must
Computer knowledge with own conveyance
Call: 9419503331
G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) PVT LTD
URGENT REQUIREMENT SUPERVISOR & GUARD
SUPERVISOR (EX-JCO/EX-SERVICEMAN AGE BELOW 49 YEARS)
SALARY RS 30,000/- AT SONAMARG, KASHMIR
GUARD (EX-SERVICEMAN) 14,800/- AT SAMBA
GUARD (CIVILAIN) = 14,800/- AT BARI BRAHMANA
OTHER BENEFITS: PF-SUPERVISOR 5090/-, GUARD = 2240/-
ESIC BENEFIT: EMPLOYEE FAMILY MEMBER CASUAL LEAVE: 12
EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR)
DIWALI BONUS GRATUITY AFTER 5 YEARS
ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE /DEATH INSURANCE
ADDRESS: 1st Floor, Gurmukh Complex ,Near SBI, National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K-180010
Contact No: 9586796187, 7006443997,
9682582370. 9596795180, 9070189895
VACANCY OPEN
Accountant-2
Customer Care Executive-1
Driver-1
Sales Executives-2
for permanent work at Bari Brahmana Jammu
interested may
Contact – 8491057229
Walk-In-Interview
Office Coordinator 1 (Female)
Computer Operator 2 (M/F)
Computer Teacher 1 (M/F)
Qualification 12th and Above
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9906277799, 7006055127
Venue : JK Cloud Tech,
Rani Talab Digiana
Required
Physics Teacher
For coaching Institute
XI & XII
Only JKBOSE
Salary: 11000 for 2 Hours
Add : Near G.D Goenka School Nagbani
9596280472, 7051391554
Staff Required
* Tele Caller – 2 No’s (F) with good communication skills
* Computer Operator – 2 No’s (M) Diploma in Computer
* Marketing Executive – 4 No’s (M) (D/L Must)
* Mechanic – 5 No’s (M)
Contact with Resume along with 1 Photograph 11 am to 5 pm at Regency Honda : 71 B/C Road, Near Rehari Chungi, Jammu.
Contact : 0191-2565822, 6006800211, 9796049193, 9906210100, 9797674538
Urgently Required
A leading Manpower consultancy requires professionals.
1. Shift Chemist /Sr. Chemist – QC -MNC
B.Sc (Food) / B.Sc Chemistry / B.Tech (Food), 3 to 10 yrs
Sal – 1.8 lacs to 6 lacs per annum.
2. Diploma Mechanical / Electrical Engg – Fresher
3. MBA – HR – MNC – Fresher / Exp 0-7 yrs Exp.
4. B.Sc (Chemistry) PCM – Fresher – 12,000+ OT Extra
5. Accounts Officer – Manufacturer – 35,000+
Synergy Consultants
9 B/C, Opp SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M) 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in
Urgently Required
Job 100 %
1. Survey marketing Manager m/f fresher salary basic 10 thousand.to 20 thousand
2. Office incharge receptionist.telly caller.
3. Sales man computer operator
4. Securty guard driver.helper.show room staff
5. Office assistant clerk billing operator sales girls.
Interview call Friday to Saturday
Call 9086193986
Urgently Requirement Male/Female
1. Manager in MNC/Graduate
2. Tele Callers /Receptionist (10th, 12th, Graduates)
3. Customer Sales Executive /Male (10th, 12th)
4. Service Boys in Hotel / 10th, 12th
5. Accountant -05
Address 11/A Gandhi Nagar
Contact us 7889542434, 8716838008
Guru Ji Placement and Consultant
URGENTLY REQUIRED
An International Brand Food Restaurant required NSO Staff in Janipur (New Open) Food Store.
NSO Staff
Qualification: 12th/10th Pass Minimum
Age: 18 to 25 or 26,27/ Not More Than
Sal: 12500 Per Month during Training
After Training Salary will increase 15,000 per month. 10 Candidates Required (80% Male and 20% Female)
Synergy Consultants
9-B/C, Opp SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M): 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in
Sarvodhya Public School, Jammu
(Affiliated to J&K Board of School Education)
Staff Required
* PGT (Commerce)
* PGT (Computers)
* TGT (English)
Salary Rs. 10000 to Rs. 12000
* Experience of at least 05 years in a Public School
* Email your resume at sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com
* Contact: 9541127359, 9419201122