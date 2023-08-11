EMPLOYMENT (11-08-2023)

Required

Logistics Incharge: Experienced in organised distribution company, working knowledge of computers with good communication skills required for Srinagar. Email resumes to: warehousespecialist4@gmail.com

Vacancy in Pharma MNC

A Leading & Fast growing reputed pharmaceutical company requires dynamic and self-motivated male/Female candidate for the post of medical representative for Jammu HQ.

Graduates in any discipline having any prior sales/marketing experience in pharma/FMCG/Banking/ Insurance. Preference will be given to pharma background with MBA but not essential.

Salary will be negotiable & other than that TA/DA/other benefits will be provided to the deserving candidates.

Please send your CV at earliest to

skyrainbow4u@gmail.com

Sher-e-kashmir

PB Hr. Sec. School

Bari Brahmana

REQUIREMENT OF TEACHERS

1) English (PGT & B.Ed Compulsory)

No. of Post 1

2) Sports Teacher (BP. Ed & MP. Ed)

No. of Post 1

Contact No.

9419154821, 7006176936

Required

1. Visa Counselor F -02

Salary – 15K

Graduate, Eng. Comm must

Computer knowledge must

2. Marketing Manager M=01

Graduate, Engg. Com Skills must

Computer knowledge with own conveyance

Call: 9419503331

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT SUPERVISOR & GUARD

SUPERVISOR (EX-JCO/EX-SERVICEMAN AGE BELOW 49 YEARS)

SALARY RS 30,000/- AT SONAMARG, KASHMIR

GUARD (EX-SERVICEMAN) 14,800/- AT SAMBA

GUARD (CIVILAIN) = 14,800/- AT BARI BRAHMANA

OTHER BENEFITS: PF-SUPERVISOR 5090/-, GUARD = 2240/-

ESIC BENEFIT: EMPLOYEE FAMILY MEMBER CASUAL LEAVE: 12

EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR)

DIWALI BONUS GRATUITY AFTER 5 YEARS

ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE /DEATH INSURANCE

ADDRESS: 1st Floor, Gurmukh Complex ,Near SBI, National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K-180010

Contact No: 9586796187, 7006443997,

9682582370. 9596795180, 9070189895

VACANCY OPEN

Accountant-2

Customer Care Executive-1

Driver-1

Sales Executives-2

for permanent work at Bari Brahmana Jammu

interested may

Contact – 8491057229

Walk-In-Interview

Office Coordinator 1 (Female)

Computer Operator 2 (M/F)

Computer Teacher 1 (M/F)

Qualification 12th and Above

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9906277799, 7006055127

Venue : JK Cloud Tech,

Rani Talab Digiana

Required

Physics Teacher

For coaching Institute

XI & XII

Only JKBOSE

Salary: 11000 for 2 Hours

Add : Near G.D Goenka School Nagbani

9596280472, 7051391554

Staff Required

* Tele Caller – 2 No’s (F) with good communication skills

* Computer Operator – 2 No’s (M) Diploma in Computer

* Marketing Executive – 4 No’s (M) (D/L Must)

* Mechanic – 5 No’s (M)

Contact with Resume along with 1 Photograph 11 am to 5 pm at Regency Honda : 71 B/C Road, Near Rehari Chungi, Jammu.

Contact : 0191-2565822, 6006800211, 9796049193, 9906210100, 9797674538

Urgently Required

A leading Manpower consultancy requires professionals.

1. Shift Chemist /Sr. Chemist – QC -MNC

B.Sc (Food) / B.Sc Chemistry / B.Tech (Food), 3 to 10 yrs

Sal – 1.8 lacs to 6 lacs per annum.

2. Diploma Mechanical / Electrical Engg – Fresher

3. MBA – HR – MNC – Fresher / Exp 0-7 yrs Exp.

4. B.Sc (Chemistry) PCM – Fresher – 12,000+ OT Extra

5. Accounts Officer – Manufacturer – 35,000+

Synergy Consultants

9 B/C, Opp SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(M) 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

Urgently Required

Job 100 %

1. Survey marketing Manager m/f fresher salary basic 10 thousand.to 20 thousand

2. Office incharge receptionist.telly caller.

3. Sales man computer operator

4. Securty guard driver.helper.show room staff

5. Office assistant clerk billing operator sales girls.

Interview call Friday to Saturday

Call 9086193986

Urgently Requirement Male/Female

1. Manager in MNC/Graduate

2. Tele Callers /Receptionist (10th, 12th, Graduates)

3. Customer Sales Executive /Male (10th, 12th)

4. Service Boys in Hotel / 10th, 12th

5. Accountant -05

Address 11/A Gandhi Nagar

Contact us 7889542434, 8716838008

Guru Ji Placement and Consultant

URGENTLY REQUIRED

An International Brand Food Restaurant required NSO Staff in Janipur (New Open) Food Store.

NSO Staff

Qualification: 12th/10th Pass Minimum

Age: 18 to 25 or 26,27/ Not More Than

Sal: 12500 Per Month during Training

After Training Salary will increase 15,000 per month. 10 Candidates Required (80% Male and 20% Female)

Synergy Consultants

9-B/C, Opp SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(M): 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

Sarvodhya Public School, Jammu

(Affiliated to J&K Board of School Education)

Staff Required

* PGT (Commerce)

* PGT (Computers)

* TGT (English)

Salary Rs. 10000 to Rs. 12000

* Experience of at least 05 years in a Public School

* Email your resume at sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com

* Contact: 9541127359, 9419201122