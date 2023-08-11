Aries : You will make a great deal of progress which will help you set aside quite a chunk of money for lean times. There are yet more deals to be signed which will turn out to be landmarks in your business. Ganesha says that your current labours will bear fruits in the future.

Taurus : In the more morning you are due to be gripped by an urge to acquire a fresh look, a complete make over. You will probably visit a beauty parlour for necessary treatment. Ganesha says that you will be desperate to make an impression on the people around you. In the evening you are likely to be vexed and puzzled by some particular issue. You will, however, act sensibly and seek advice from your trusted friends and, thus, sort out the problem.

Gemini : You will be able to improve your social standing and status tremendously today. You will spend all your energies in making your heart’s desires come true. You may end up proposing to that special someone and will find your life partner. You may finally decide to take the decision to tie the knot and settle down, says Ganesha.

Cancer : With Ganesha’s grace you will reap an unexpected gain, and help, joy and excitement on the home front. You will be affectionate towards family members. Yet in afternoon, you may have mood change. Ganesha counsels you to be calm, or else you will lose peace of mind.

Leo : You will think of decorating or renovating your house today. You will likely buy some new decorative articles for your house today. You will take a huge business related or financial risk today but due to Ganesha’s blessings it will transform into substantial gain for you.

Virgo : You will look up to your family to put you in high spirits, says Ganesha, However, you will have to loosen your purse strings and blow up some money on them to win their appreciation. Later in the evening you may start writing an account of a platonic affair.

Libra : The ghosts of ‘old lovers past’ are in the air. There is every possibility that you might end up reliving an old romantic affair; maybe even get treated to your heart’s content by your soul mate. Everything is possible in love. The afternoon may bring with it mixed fortunes. But remember to put on your party hat in the evening. Being a special invitee to a stag party with your mates is always fun. Go have a riot, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Today is that day when you make a fine show of your commitment to work and dedication to family. At work, the right job has landed on the right table – yours. At home, cement your place as the quintessential family man, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You are inclined to be overprotective of your personal belongings. Sensational love affairs are plotting to hold you ransom. All the work you have been pushing off to do later will be completed reasonably on time. Ganesha sees a rather hopeful day in store for you.

Capricorn : Striking a perfect balance between work and passion, you are likely to inspire people and leave them in awe with all that multitasking, says Ganesha. Of course, as the day progresses, work will gain more prominence and demand more attention, but for the time being, you will enjoy the break you may get from work. Amid all the happenings, your social life may take a back-seat, but you wouldn’t as much as even realise it.

Aquarius : Your ideas may be excellent, says Ganesha, but it’s your diplomacy and charm which will oil the wheels. You are a silver-tongued smoothie, and can even talk people into eating soap! Family and friends will revel in your company. If you are a student, you may get As in all your tests!

Pisces : Today is a day when the focus is solely on achieving your career goals. A joint venture you have been hankering after for quite some time ought to fall into place today. A tour for business purposes is also indicated. On the domestic front, all should be well, says Ganesha.