EMPLOYMENT (11-07-2023)

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1. Academic Coordinator

(UPSC/JKAS background)

2.Counselor(freshers can apply)

3. Marketing Executive

4.Telecaller

Attractive Salary and incentives

For more info please call at: 8715823064/7051893101

Staff Required

Applications are invited for teaching

1. Maths PG with five year experience

salary 8000 -10000

2. Computer Instructor MCA with five year experience salary 12000 -18000

3. Kindergarten Teacher BA, B.Ed five year experience. Salary 8000

Sarvodhya Public School Pouni Chak Jammu

Phone No. 8491064222

STAFF REQUIRED

Staff required in Advocate Office near Hotel Ritz Manor, Channi Himmat :-

1. Experienced Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts and Bank Reconciliation.

2. Experienced Computer Operator expertise in Word & Excel

3. Office Boy-01 No.

Contact No. 60061-18511/94191-86392

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-

sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT-M/F HAVING 2-3 YRS EXP. OF HANDLING ACCOUNT AND GST FILING

LIAISONING OFFICER- CANDIDATE HAVING 2-3 YRS EXP. OF CO-ORDINATES WITH GOVT. DEPTT.

RECEPTIONIST: CANDIDATES HAVING PLEASING PERSONALITY AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES

SEND YOUR CV AT KUMARANURAG779@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE: 9810350112

SHEMROCK ELITES SCHOOL

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Art & Craft Teacher – 1

2. Dance Teacher – 1

3. Driver – 1

12, Electric Substation Lane Opp. C.K. Printers, New Plot

Contact No: 9419109413, 7006202693

Walk in Interview on 11th & 12th July

between 10.30 am to 12 Noon

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD.

Personal Loan for Pvt/

Govt. Employees

Min. Salary Reqd. 20,000

Interested persons contact: 9796575757, 9086094193

Office Address :

Shriram Finance Ltd.

H.No. 13B, Block C, Shastri Nagar Opp. Nirankari Bhawan

SHRIRAM FINANCE lTD

Interview – Tuesday & Wednesday

(11 July) (12 July)

Position : Business loan/Personal loan/ Gold loan

Job Location

: Jammu/Samba/Kathua/Udhampur/Srinagar/

Ramban

Age + 22 to 32 years

Experience candidate Required fresher can also apply.

Interview Timing : 11 AM to 2 PM

Office Address: Shriram Finance Ltd

Shastri Nagar opp Nirankari Bhawan

Contact No. 9070000046 and

9858260725

Urgent Required

Computer operator for Warehouse (Tally Operator) Working Hours 11 am to 7 pm

Contact : 9797110055