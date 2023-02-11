EMPLOYMENT (11-02-2023)

Job Opportunity
REQuIRED
Office Assistant
SALARY
Rs 10,000 PM
Qualification
Graduate with Computer knowledge
Interview: 11:30 AM to 5 PM
Ridhi Sidhi Enterprises
19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9070938333
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK
Urgently required outsource manpower Center Govt/State Govt./ Pvt. Sector, etc. 300 post available.
Junior Assistant /DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chief, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Teacher, Reception, IT Eng., Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Web Designer
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Phone No.: 0191-2478081/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
Required Experienced Opreational Head Manager For Hotel Industry Restaurent Industry.
Required Highly Experienced Cook, Head Chef, Room Service Boy, Waiter, Cleaner, Helper For Soft Launch Restaurent Opening.
Head Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No: 9070194444
Urgent Required
Teacher for Nursery and LKG class
In Kidzee Play way school
H No 261,sector 2 Channi Himmat (near SDDM Hospital)
Contact
01912-467502
9797205147
Required
Computer Operator for billing
At Advertising Off. at Gandhi Nagar
And 2 boys for distribution of bills.
One Designer DTP Operator Part time or Full time.
Send ur resume before Monday.
Akgold780@gmail.com
REQUIRED
FULL TIME EXPERIENCED COOK FOR A FAMILY OF THREE AT NANAK NAGAR. MALE OR FEMALE. SALARY 7000-9000. ACCOMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED.
CONTACT 9419186758/9596844103
JOBS
Salary- 15,000-30,000-50,000
Selling Life Insurance
Age minimum -24 Yrs
Qualification- 10+2 & Above
Interview on Monday Between 2-5 PM
For interview – Contact Mobile No 9797889584
Required
Required 2 Female Office Assistants for Computer Data Entry. Location: Shastri Nagar. Salary 6000 to 8000. Minimum Qualification: Graduation.
Call 9086031255
Job Vacancy
Receptionist – 1 (F)
Counsellor – 1 (M/F)
Driver – 1
Office Boy- 1
Office boy must know Cooking
Remuneration Best for the Best
For Interface Contact
@ 96229-48601
NEEDS
Need for Boys & Girls Computer Handling Experience ½ years Tour and Travel Experience Job Vacancy
