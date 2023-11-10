EMPLOYMENT (10-11-2023)

REQUIRED

Required Proof Reader for a leading English newspaper, should be atleast a Graduate with good command in English. Interested can send their resume to :

excelsior65@gmail.com

Wanted Staff (Urgently)

Wanted full time cook with well expertise in cooking all types of food having 3-5 years of experience for Girls Hostel. Age 30 years and above. Minimum Qualification should be 8th pass.

Preference shall be given to candidates acquiring cooking course. Salary negotiable.

L.B.M School for Sightless Girls,

Roop Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 9596877440, 6005816649

Wanted Staff (Urgently)

Wanted female helper (Aaya) for Blind Girls Hostel. Willing candidates should be caring loving, soft spoken, well efficient in dealing with small kids. Minimum Qualification should be 10th pass. Age 30 years and above. Salary Negotiable.

L.B.M School for Sightless Girls,

Roop Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 9596877440, 6005816649

Required

Candidates for Global Clients

-Role: Healthcare Operations

– Min Qualification Bachelors

-Good Aptitude

– Excellent English Fluency

– Salary: 2 to 4.5 lakhs p.a. + Incentives

-Medical/healthcare/Pharma experience is a plus

Send resumes at info@kluvor.co

Little Rose Academy High School

Model Town, Digiana/Gangyal

VACANCIES

1. Nursery teacher : 02

(Nursery trained or Graduate in any stream)

2. Science / Maths teacher: 03

(B.Sc/M.Sc, * B.Ed)

3. General line teacher : 03

(Graduate in any stream)

Kindly submit your resume personally in

our office (8:30 am to 2:30 pm) or

WhatsApp on 9018145313, 9149645395

HIRING

SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING

Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu

Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).

Graduate,

Experience/Frehser

Visit www.srtm.co.in

Mb. No. 9541900458

REQUIREMENT

Requirement of Clerks & Computer Operator for Defence Office at Kaluchak

Minimum Qualification

* Graduation

* IT Hardware Qualified

* Good typing speed & English Knowledge

* Clerical experience preferred

Contact: 9653886000