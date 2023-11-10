7-year-old child dies after vehicle returning from Vaishno Devi Temple falls into ditch near Katra

Katra : A vehicle carrying around eight devotees fell into a ditch today

The bus was coming back to Delhi from Katra.

A total of eight passengers were travelling in the vehicle out of which seven suffered severe injuries and a 7-year-old child lost her life on the spot. The incident took place at around 5:00 am in Nomai area after the travelling tempo lost its balance.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Katra.