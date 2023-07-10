EMPLOYMENT (10-07-2023)

Urgent Required

Female Councillor for Pre school at Channi Himmat sector 2 near sdm hospital Jammu Candidate must have fluency in English minimum qualification is Graduation

Contact No 8899783008

Kindly send your resume in whatsapp number mentioned above

Graphic Design Salary 10 to 15 K

Office Manager (Female) 20 K to 25 K

Front Office (Female) 10 K to 15 K

House Keeping (Male + female) 8 to 10 K

Feel free to call us

6006501901

JOB VACANCY

1. SUPERVISOR FOR CEMENT HANDLING AT GODOWNS AND RECORD KEEPING

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR PAYMENTS HAVING EXCEL KNOWLEDGE

LOCATION – UDHAMPUR

CONTACT NO. 97964-00088

ABIBPL

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Tele caller – 10 Positions (FEMALE)

Qualification 10th and above

Salary 8 K to 10K PLUS INCENTIVES

ADDRESS 92B/A GOLE MARKET

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

DATE 10, 11 OF JULY WITH RESUME

CONTACT :

8082051850, 7006019797, 9419224690

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

*Work from Home*

Part time /Full time

*EARN EXTRA INCOME*

l WORK 2-3hrs/DAY

l TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

l NO EXPERIENCE

l NO QUALIFICATION

l ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884*

POOJA JOSHI #9560288844

Urgently Required for Industry

HR Manager – 5 to 10 years Exp. M/F Salary upto 6 LPA

HR Executive – 1 to 3 years Exp. M/F Salary 15 to 20K

Transport Manager – 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 5 to 6 LPA

AM Maintenance (Mechanical) 10 to 15 years Exp. Salary upto 18 LPA

Store/Supervisor – 1 to 5 years Exp. Salary 15 to 25K

Production/Packing Supervisor – 1 to 5 years Exp. Salary 15 to 25K

Accounts Manager – 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 3 to 5 LPA

QA/QC – B.Sc./M.Sc. Chemistry – Microbiology – Biotechnology

Male/Female Salary 15 to 20K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Hr/admin officer (exp./fresher)

2) Backend/ operation (bank Job)

3) Computer operator (freshers)

4) Counter executive (Boy’s/Girls)

5) Relationship manager (CTC:-12 lakh)

6) Survey executive (freshers)

7) IT Engineers ( fresher)

8) Drivers/ Loaders (freshers)

9) Co-ordinater/Telecallers

Contact:

Brave security and placement services

Address:-669 sector -C sainik colony near signature towers chowdhi road jammu

Mobile:-9796733175, 9797721646

Email:-bsbravesec@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1. Telly Caller, Receptionist, Computer Operator.

2. Office Assistant, Manager, Driver

3. Salesman, Sales girls, Office Coordinator

4. Security Guard, Room Boys, Washing Boys.

5. Marketing Manager, Moblizer. Work from home job.

Interview Monday to Tuesday

Call 6006796637, 9086193986

100% Placement Job Jammu

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Lucrative salary, Fuel extra Pf/ Esic extra, Bonus extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass,

Own bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1. Toph Morh (Near best price)

2. Katra

Contact No. -7051837275