EMPLOYMENT (10-07-2023)

Urgent Required
Female Councillor for Pre school at Channi Himmat sector 2 near sdm hospital Jammu Candidate must have fluency in English minimum qualification is Graduation
Contact No 8899783008
Kindly send your resume in whatsapp number mentioned above
Urgent Required
Graphic Design Salary 10 to 15 K
Office Manager (Female) 20 K to 25 K
Front Office (Female) 10 K to 15 K
House Keeping (Male + female) 8 to 10 K
Feel free to call us
6006501901
JOB VACANCY
1. SUPERVISOR FOR CEMENT HANDLING AT GODOWNS AND RECORD KEEPING
2. COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR PAYMENTS HAVING EXCEL KNOWLEDGE
LOCATION – UDHAMPUR
CONTACT NO. 97964-00088
JOB VACANCY
1. EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT HAVING TALLY AND EXCEL KNOWLEDGE
2. SUPERVISOR FOR CEMENT HANDLING AT GODOWNS AND RECORD KEEPING
3. COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR PAYMENTS HAVING EXCEL KNOWLEDGE
LOCATION- KUNJWANI
CONTACT NO. 97964-00088
ABIBPL
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Tele caller – 10 Positions (FEMALE)
Qualification 10th and above
Salary 8 K to 10K PLUS INCENTIVES
ADDRESS 92B/A GOLE MARKET
GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
WALK IN INTERVIEW
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
DATE 10, 11 OF JULY WITH RESUME
CONTACT :
8082051850, 7006019797, 9419224690
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
*Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
*EARN EXTRA INCOME*
l WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
l TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
l NO EXPERIENCE
l NO QUALIFICATION
l ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884*
POOJA JOSHI #9560288844
Urgently Required for Industry
HR Manager – 5 to 10 years Exp. M/F Salary upto 6 LPA
HR Executive – 1 to 3 years Exp. M/F Salary 15 to 20K
Transport Manager – 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 5 to 6 LPA
AM Maintenance (Mechanical) 10 to 15 years Exp. Salary upto 18 LPA
Store/Supervisor – 1 to 5 years Exp. Salary 15 to 25K
Production/Packing Supervisor – 1 to 5 years Exp. Salary 15 to 25K
Accounts Manager – 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 3 to 5 LPA
QA/QC – B.Sc./M.Sc. Chemistry – Microbiology – Biotechnology
Male/Female Salary 15 to 20K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Hr/admin officer (exp./fresher)
2) Backend/ operation (bank Job)
3) Computer operator (freshers)
4) Counter executive (Boy’s/Girls)
5) Relationship manager (CTC:-12 lakh)
6) Survey executive (freshers)
7) IT Engineers ( fresher)
8) Drivers/ Loaders (freshers)
9) Co-ordinater/Telecallers
Contact:
Brave security and placement services
Address:-669 sector -C sainik colony near signature towers chowdhi road jammu
Mobile:-9796733175, 9797721646
Email:-bsbravesec@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1. Telly Caller, Receptionist, Computer Operator.
2. Office Assistant, Manager, Driver
3. Salesman, Sales girls, Office Coordinator
4. Security Guard, Room Boys, Washing Boys.
5. Marketing Manager, Moblizer. Work from home job.
Interview Monday to Tuesday
Call 6006796637, 9086193986
100% Placement Job Jammu
Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Lucrative salary, Fuel extra Pf/ Esic extra, Bonus extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass,
Own bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1. Toph Morh (Near best price)
2. Katra
Contact No. -7051837275