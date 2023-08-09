EMPLOYMENT (09-08-2023)

Required

civil engineer

for commercial building having experience of more then three years .

Share your resume in whatsup no 9419195912

VACANCY

Experienced Salesman For a Reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Jammu Kathua Doda Poonch

& Udhampur

Salary as per experience and competence, candidate must have bike with valid driving licence.

Send your resume on mail

Contact 9086099194 – 7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Requirement

1 Two Person Required for Godown Purpose

(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)

Qualification Min 10 to Max 12th

Salary -7500-8000

Add: Arora LifeSciences

Plot No-108, Yard-6 Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.

Mob-9086013196

Urgent Required Faculty

Phy, Chem, BIO, English, Math,GS, Reasoning Math, Com,. Arts,..

Upto 10th all subject.

Female receptionist,

Home Tutorial,

Shine institutions

Exchange road Jammu.

Mob 7889747922

JOBS AT CANON AUTHORIZED DEALER FOR J&K

SALES/MARKETING EXECUTIVES-3 Nos.

Fresher/ Experienced/ Own Conveyance

Preferred:- Aquaguard Background &

IT Industry

Office Boy -1 No.

210 A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Near Lal Minder, Jammu

Interview Time and Date

Timing : 11.00 am to 6.00 pm

From: 9th August-2023 To 12th August-2023

Phone No-9419224559,8713824125

REQUIRED

An HR for a construction Company having its Head Office at Channi Himmat.

Qualification :- MBA in HR.

Minimum Experience 8-10 years

Contact :

9622278677

WORK FROM HOME

Required 10 candidates for work from Home work No age bar, No Qualification require. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/Experience & Male/Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 Thousand.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

REQUIRE FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT FOR OFFICE WORK. HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BOTH (BUSY/TALLY) SOFTWARE. SALARY AS PER WORK EXPERIENCE

CONTACT UNDERSIGNED:

AMAAN GUPTA

DILLI, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU -180011

9070000032, 9419701495, 9419137032

REQUIRED

Salesman /Salesgirl required for Petrol pump in Jammu

Contact:

+91 60055 09755

Vacancy

Required Teachers for success oriented Tutorial, Sarwal, Capable of Teaching Classes 6th to 10th

1) Mathematics 1

2) English 1

3) S.St 1

4) Science 1

5) Hindi 1

6) Economics & Business Study Teacher for Class 11th & 12th

Contact at : 9419899288, 9906216542

REQUIRED

Beautician No. 2

Unisex Hair Dresser – 1

Gents Hair Dresser – 1

Master Heads

Saloon & GYM

All Service 50% off

7889392821, 9419138644