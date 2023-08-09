EMPLOYMENT (09-08-2023)

Required
civil engineer
for commercial building having experience of more then three years .
Share your resume in whatsup no 9419195912
VACANCY
Experienced Salesman For a Reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Jammu Kathua Doda Poonch
& Udhampur
Salary as per experience and competence, candidate must have bike with valid driving licence.
Send your resume on mail
Contact 9086099194 – 7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Requirement
1 Two Person Required for Godown Purpose
(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)
Qualification Min 10 to Max 12th
Salary -7500-8000
Add: Arora LifeSciences
Plot No-108, Yard-6 Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.
Mob-9086013196
Urgent Required Faculty
Phy, Chem, BIO, English, Math,GS, Reasoning Math, Com,. Arts,..
Upto 10th all subject.
Female receptionist,
Home Tutorial,
Shine institutions
Exchange road Jammu.
Mob 7889747922
JOBS AT CANON AUTHORIZED DEALER FOR J&K
SALES/MARKETING EXECUTIVES-3 Nos.
Fresher/ Experienced/ Own Conveyance
Preferred:- Aquaguard Background &
IT Industry
Office Boy -1 No.
210 A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Near Lal Minder, Jammu
Interview Time and Date
Timing : 11.00 am to 6.00 pm
From: 9th August-2023 To 12th August-2023
Phone No-9419224559,8713824125
REQUIRED
An HR for a construction Company having its Head Office at Channi Himmat.
Qualification :- MBA in HR.
Minimum Experience 8-10 years
Contact :
9622278677
WORK FROM HOME
Required 10 candidates for work from Home work No age bar, No Qualification require. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/Experience & Male/Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 Thousand.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
REQUIRE FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT FOR OFFICE WORK. HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BOTH (BUSY/TALLY) SOFTWARE. SALARY AS PER WORK EXPERIENCE
CONTACT UNDERSIGNED:
AMAAN GUPTA
DILLI, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU -180011
9070000032, 9419701495, 9419137032
REQUIRED
Salesman /Salesgirl required for Petrol pump in Jammu
Contact:
+91 60055 09755
Vacancy
Required Teachers for success oriented Tutorial, Sarwal, Capable of Teaching Classes 6th to 10th
1) Mathematics 1
2) English 1
3) S.St 1
4) Science 1
5) Hindi 1
6) Economics & Business Study Teacher for Class 11th & 12th
Contact at : 9419899288, 9906216542
REQUIRED
Beautician No. 2
Unisex Hair Dresser – 1
Gents Hair Dresser – 1
Master Heads
Saloon & GYM
All Service 50% off
7889392821, 9419138644