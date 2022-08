EMPLOYMENT (09-08-2022)

REQUIRED

OT TECHNICIAN &

DOCTOR (MBBS/MS)

IN JAMMU

CALL ON

6006802223

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES (3)

SALARY : RS 10000-20000

(DISTANCE EDUCATION SECTOR)

EXPERIENCE & OWN CONVEYANCE

IS A MUST

TOTALMANAGEMENT@REDIFFMAIL.COM

CALL : 9419916989

REQUIRED

EDUCATION FACILITATOR FOR UDHAMPUR

@ RS. 10,000/- PER MONTH. 12TH/GRADUATE/ B.TECH CAN APPLY.

SEND RESUME AT:

WHATSAPP: 8491070082, EMAIL: CAREER@NDF.ORG.IN

FOR ANY QUERY CALL:

9149472155

REQUIRED

1. DRIVER FOR 3 WHEELER LOAD CARRIER AUTO.

2. 3 WHEELER LOAD CARRIER AUTO REQUIRED ON RENT BASIS.

CONTACT – 9858308836

CONTACT TIME – 10 AM TO 5 PM.

JOB OPPORTUNITY

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

(MUST HAVE SALES EXPERIENCE)

SALARY: RS 15000 P.M.

JOB LOCATION: GANGYAL

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING: 10 AM – 5 PM

CONTACT: 8899700777

STAFF REQUIRED

* SCIENCE TR- M.SC., B.SC, B.ED.

* HINDI TR – MA HINDI

* URDU TR – MA URDU

* OFFICE CLERK- GRADUATE WITH COMP KNOWLEDGE

* GATEMAN – 1

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU

PH.: 7298107471, 8492012304

DATE: 9, 10, 11TH AUG, 2022

TIME: 10 AM TO 1 PM