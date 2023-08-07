EMPLOYMENT (07-08-2023)

Urgently Required

Service Engineer – Diploma or B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics – Fresher/Exp. Both

Location Jammu/Reasi/Ramban – Salary 15K+TA

Technician – ITI All Stream – Fresher/Exp.

Both Salary 10 to 15 K

HR Executive – Male/Female – Fresher/Exp.

Upto 4 years – Salary 10 to 25K

Sales Coordinator – 1 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary 12 to 18K

Graphic Designer – 1 to 5 years Exp.

Salary 15 to 25K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Leading Manpower Consultancy Require Professionals:

Operation Executive/Sr. Executive for MNC co. Gradaute and 4-5 Yrs Exp in reputed Banks/ Insurance Co. with operation activities like handling staff, maintaining data etc

Salary 3 Lakh to 4 Lakh per annum

HR Assistant Manager – for MNC MBA (HR) with exposure HR Recurtment, Payroll & legal compliance etc

Sal 6 Lakhs CTC Per annum

B.Sc (PCM)/ M.Sc- Fresher / Exp- Sal 12000 to 16000 per month

Synergy consultants

9 B/c, Opp SR college Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9419310971 Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

Tailors Wanted

Join Our Factory Team

Skilled tailors experienced in women’s clothes wanted for leading factory.

Good salary

Call : 9915756026

Nandan Tuitions

REQUIRED

A Teacher to teach Bio and Chemistry from 7th to 10th

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

Salary: Rs 7000 per month

94191-14903

(Subash Nagar)

Required Office Staff

1. Marketing Boy 1

2. Office Boy 1

3. Female Little Knowledge of Computer 1

Fresher can also Apply

M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates Beli Charana Jammu

Contact No.

9086000768, 94191000768, 9086002768

Requirement

1 Two Person Required for Godown Purpose

(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)

Qualification Min 10 to Max 12th

Salary -7500-8000

Add: Arora LifeSciences

Plot No-108, Yard-6 Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.

Mob-9086013196

A.S.N. Higher Secondary School Resham Ghar Colony Jammu

Staff Required

S. No. Subject Qualification

1. English (2) MA English & B. Ed

2. Hindi (2) M.A Hindi & B.Ed

3. Primary Teacher (3) Graduation & B.Ed

Interested candidate should reach office of Principal along with resume before 10th of Oct 2023

Contact Number – 7838050040

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Telecallers and sales executives

Fixed salary plus

incentives

Hotel Clarks inn.

Add. (Bari Brahmna)

9906941292