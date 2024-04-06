EMPLOYMENT (06-04-2024)

HIRING NOW
Accountant
Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)
Excel knowledge mandatory
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 9711288823, 9796231333
Aroma Foundation
Public School
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Required Full/Part Time Female Teacher
1. Nursery Tr. – 2 No – having fluency in spoken English – B.A/B.Sc
2. Math/Science Tr. – 2 No – B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed
3. Hindi/Sanskrit Tr. – 2 No – M.A/B.A/B.Ed
4. Maid – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Interview: 6/04/24 & 8/04/24
Timing : 09 am to 11 pm
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Commerce M.Com+ B.Ed
2. Lecturer in English MA English+ B.Ed
3. Social Science Teacher MA History + B.Ed
4. Physical Teacher MPED/BEPD
5. Skating Coach
Date of Interview : 08-04-2024
Salary Negotiable
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
Required
1. An Instructor for Driving School. – Full time
2. Office Attendant Intern.
3. A maid for cleaning purposes ( 3 times in a week) .
Contact : 7006035319
Address: Janipur, Jammu.
ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED
We are looking for an accountant with Tally and Word/Excel
knowledge in Jammu.
Candidate must be comfortable riding a bike. Please contact us on the number below.
Email: ace.udh@gmail.com
Mobile no. 7780879361
REQUIRED HOME TUTOR
FOR 5th CLASS
AT
KARAN NAGAR
CALL: 9103166077
JOBS IN NGO
Required Donation Boys/Girls
Qualification: 10th Pass
Salary:- 12000 to 15000+ incentives
Part Time / Full Time Job
Interested candidates can apply
fresher and Exp can also apply
Contact us: 6005213805
Limited Seats are available
WE ARE HIRING NOW
FOR OFFICE WORK
REQUIREMENT FOR FEMALE STAFF
LOCATION KALUCHAK
APPLY NOW
Send your resume to 9070047446
The Global Delhi Public School
Govind Nagar Deoli Bishnah
Required Teachers
Contact with Resume immediately
Mobile: 6005432546, 9419617425
Salary Negotiable