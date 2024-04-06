EMPLOYMENT (06-04-2024)

HIRING NOW

Accountant

Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)

Excel knowledge mandatory

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 9711288823, 9796231333

Aroma Foundation

Public School

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Required Full/Part Time Female Teacher

1. Nursery Tr. – 2 No – having fluency in spoken English – B.A/B.Sc

2. Math/Science Tr. – 2 No – B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed

3. Hindi/Sanskrit Tr. – 2 No – M.A/B.A/B.Ed

4. Maid – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Interview: 6/04/24 & 8/04/24

Timing : 09 am to 11 pm

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Commerce M.Com+ B.Ed

2. Lecturer in English MA English+ B.Ed

3. Social Science Teacher MA History + B.Ed

4. Physical Teacher MPED/BEPD

5. Skating Coach

Date of Interview : 08-04-2024

Salary Negotiable

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

Required

1. An Instructor for Driving School. – Full time

2. Office Attendant Intern.

3. A maid for cleaning purposes ( 3 times in a week) .

Contact : 7006035319

Address: Janipur, Jammu.

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

We are looking for an accountant with Tally and Word/Excel

knowledge in Jammu.

Candidate must be comfortable riding a bike. Please contact us on the number below.

Email: ace.udh@gmail.com

Mobile no. 7780879361

REQUIRED HOME TUTOR

FOR 5th CLASS

AT

KARAN NAGAR

CALL: 9103166077

JOBS IN NGO

Required Donation Boys/Girls

Qualification: 10th Pass

Salary:- 12000 to 15000+ incentives

Part Time / Full Time Job

Interested candidates can apply

fresher and Exp can also apply

Contact us: 6005213805

Limited Seats are available

WE ARE HIRING NOW

FOR OFFICE WORK

REQUIREMENT FOR FEMALE STAFF

LOCATION KALUCHAK

APPLY NOW

Send your resume to 9070047446

The Global Delhi Public School

Govind Nagar Deoli Bishnah

Required Teachers

Contact with Resume immediately

Mobile: 6005432546, 9419617425

Salary Negotiable