AI-Powered Anti-Diabetes Programme Provides Customised Advice To Reverse Chronic Metabolic Diseases

NEW DELHI, Apr 6: An artificial intelligence-powered diabetes management programme aimed at empowering people in making informed decisions to reverse chronic metabolic diseases, especially during fasts, has received endorsements from experts who have termed it revolutionary.

TWIN Health’s Whole Body Digital Twin technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a “digital twin” of a person’s unique metabolism, offering precise nutrition guidance with tailored meal plans for optimal blood sugar control during religious fastings.

According to experts, the technology has been scientifically validated to provide personalised and precise guidance in nutrition, sleep, activity, and breathing to manage and reverse chronic metabolic diseases.

Dr Mohsin Wali, Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, said, “The potential of the Whole Body Digital Twin in managing diabetes during religious fastings is truly revolutionary.”

“The personalized approach and data-driven insights offered by TWIN Health’s solution have the power to transform the lives of individuals with diabetes, especially during the fasting period, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health,” he said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a Mumbai-based endocrinologist and Chief Scientist at Twin Health said research and clinical outcomes demonstrate that the technology has the potential to facilitate diabetes remission and support individuals, especially during Ramadan, in safely reducing or eliminating medication usage.

“This has a profound impact on the overall health and wellbeing,” the doctor said, adding that personalised sleep recommendations, adjusted exercise routines, and stress management techniques further enhance metabolic health.

People can access Twin Health by signing up for an account on its website, completing an initial health assessment, and using the platform’s various tools and features to improve their overall health and lifestyle, Dr Joshi added. (Agencies)