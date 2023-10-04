EMPLOYMENT (04-10-2023)

Bright Future Coaching Institute of Stenography

We are hiring tutor for institute (Female)

Qualifications: 12th or Graduate

Freshers are also eligible

Must have knowledge of Tally, Busy & Computer

Send your CV and cover letter to

whatsapp: Contact us: 7006002546

Canal Road, Near SPMR College.

Y S CAFE

Required Male Candidate for Printing and scanning

Mob 9622685788, 7780804718

Required

Walk-in interview

An Instructor for Driving School at Janipur – (Male & Female both can apply)

A person for car washing for the Service Station at Janipur.

Contact: 7006035319

URGENT JOB OPENING

Require Sales and Marketing executives for Karyana items for Wholesale Dealing in all districts of J&K.

Must have knowledge of – Wholesale Markets and Wholesalers.

Minimum 5+ Years exp. in FMCG/F&B Sector.

Shiv Shakti Traders

8527992181,9622044437

Email: – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1. Sales Manager, Store Incharge, Tellecaller

2. Computer Operator, Clerk, Counsellor

3. Salesman, Floor Executive

4. Receptionist, Accountant, Advisor

5. Driver, Security Guard, helper, Office Boys.

6. Youtuber hr, Coordinator, Billing Operator

Interview 4 October to

5 October call: 6006796637

Vacancy

Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.

Person should be hard working

Contact between

2 PM – 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Jammu

Urgently Required

Job Profile :

Photocopy Operator (3)

Preferable Male,

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 7006355722

Interview Timings :

12:00 PM onwards

At High Court, Jammu (J&K)

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1. Social Media Manager (for Jammu office)

2.Counselor (location: Amritsar)

3. Marketing Executive (Jammu/ Amritsar)

4. Telecaller (Jammu and Amritsar)

Attractive Salary and incentives

For more info please call at: 7889540381

Required

Kashmir Caterers Requires

Sales Manager- experience 5 years in Hospitality & Catering sales

Store Incharge- fresher

Call: 94191-23005, 94192-21447

Akalpur Morh, Near Satish Furniture House Gajansoo Road, Jammu

WANTED STAFF

1. Teacher : BA/B.Sc/M.Sc with B.Ed

2. Physical Teacher : BPEd or diploma in Physical Edu.

3. Peon : Male/Female 8th Pass

Attractive Salary

Contact :

Principal

Dashmesh Public High School

Bhour Camp Jammu

Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980

Staff Required

SALES SPECIALIST : Male 01, Female 01

(Qualification: Graduate) 2 to 3 years experience in sales.

Service Engineer : 02 Nos. (Qualification: ITI/Diploma Automobiles/Electrical/Electronic) 3 years experience.

Additional Qualifications: Computer Knowledge, Social Media Handling, English Speaking, Driving License.

Rush with your CV for walk in interview on 4th 5th, 6th October 2023 (Between 12 noon to 3 PM)

Venue: NSF BAJAJ (Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari, Jammu. Contact: 9797448558, 7051920485

Landmark: Near Amul Milk Supply Office.

JOB VACANCY

Sales & Marketing Manager

(For Market coverage)

for Jammu region

Interview Call Timing:

10 AM to 5 PM

contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Wanted

Wanted full time House helper in Nagrota. Salary upto 10000 plus free accommodation. Couple preferred.

Call : 9999978925

Wanted

Wanted medical sales man, sales manager and medical representative. Green cross pharmaceutical Indra Chowk Jammu

9419128254

Staff Required

* Front Desk Executive: 2

(Female)

Qualification : Graduate

Salary : Negotiable

Computer Knowledge Compulsory

For Further Details :

PRIME HEALTHCARE

RP-9 Complex, Sector-2, Trikuta

Nagar, Near Easy Day

Mob : +91-8899333626

REQUIRED

Private Secretary to Chairman – 1

Office Manager (Computer knowing) – 1

Healthy India NGO

Stronger India

Foundation by Hira Lal Abrol

Free Centre for Skill Development

182, Raghunath Pura, Jammu

Mob: +91-9419187355

(Call from 11.00 to 7.00 PM)

Email: healthyindiastrongerindia@gmail.com

Required

Accounts Assistant

Computer Operator

Supervisor

Mob: 9419195995

Required

Salesman for electronic shop at residence road Jammu

Cont: 9419287489, 9419186612