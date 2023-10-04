EMPLOYMENT (04-10-2023)

Bright Future Coaching Institute of Stenography
We are hiring tutor for institute (Female)
Qualifications: 12th or Graduate
Freshers are also eligible
Must have knowledge of Tally, Busy & Computer
Send your CV and cover letter to
whatsapp: Contact us: 7006002546
Canal Road, Near SPMR College.
Y S CAFE
Required Male Candidate for Printing and scanning
Mob 9622685788, 7780804718
Required
Walk-in interview
An Instructor for Driving School at Janipur – (Male & Female both can apply)
A person for car washing for the Service Station at Janipur.
Contact: 7006035319
URGENT JOB OPENING
Require Sales and Marketing executives for Karyana items for Wholesale Dealing in all districts of J&K.
Must have knowledge of – Wholesale Markets and Wholesalers.
Minimum 5+ Years exp. in FMCG/F&B Sector.
Shiv Shakti Traders
8527992181,9622044437
Email: – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1. Sales Manager, Store Incharge, Tellecaller
2. Computer Operator, Clerk, Counsellor
3. Salesman, Floor Executive
4. Receptionist, Accountant, Advisor
5. Driver, Security Guard, helper, Office Boys.
6. Youtuber hr, Coordinator, Billing Operator
Interview 4 October to
5 October call: 6006796637
Vacancy
Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.
Person should be hard working
Contact between
2 PM – 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Jammu
Urgently Required
Job Profile :
Photocopy Operator (3)
Preferable Male,
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 7006355722
Interview Timings :
12:00 PM onwards
At High Court, Jammu (J&K)
Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu
Requirement
1. Social Media Manager (for Jammu office)
2.Counselor (location: Amritsar)
3. Marketing Executive (Jammu/ Amritsar)
4. Telecaller (Jammu and Amritsar)
Attractive Salary and incentives
For more info please call at: 7889540381
Required
Kashmir Caterers Requires
Sales Manager- experience 5 years in Hospitality & Catering sales
Store Incharge- fresher
Call: 94191-23005, 94192-21447
Akalpur Morh, Near Satish Furniture House Gajansoo Road, Jammu
WANTED STAFF
1. Teacher : BA/B.Sc/M.Sc with B.Ed
2. Physical Teacher : BPEd or diploma in Physical Edu.
3. Peon : Male/Female 8th Pass
Attractive Salary
Contact :
Principal
Dashmesh Public High School
Bhour Camp Jammu
Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980
Staff Required
SALES SPECIALIST : Male 01, Female 01
(Qualification: Graduate) 2 to 3 years experience in sales.
Service Engineer : 02 Nos. (Qualification: ITI/Diploma Automobiles/Electrical/Electronic) 3 years experience.
Additional Qualifications: Computer Knowledge, Social Media Handling, English Speaking, Driving License.
Rush with your CV for walk in interview on 4th 5th, 6th October 2023 (Between 12 noon to 3 PM)
Venue: NSF BAJAJ (Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu. Contact: 9797448558, 7051920485
Landmark: Near Amul Milk Supply Office.
JOB VACANCY
Sales & Marketing Manager
(For Market coverage)
for Jammu region
Interview Call Timing:
10 AM to 5 PM
contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Wanted
Wanted full time House helper in Nagrota. Salary upto 10000 plus free accommodation. Couple preferred.
Call : 9999978925
Wanted
Wanted medical sales man, sales manager and medical representative. Green cross pharmaceutical Indra Chowk Jammu
9419128254
Staff Required
* Front Desk Executive: 2
(Female)
Qualification : Graduate
Salary : Negotiable
Computer Knowledge Compulsory
For Further Details :
PRIME HEALTHCARE
RP-9 Complex, Sector-2, Trikuta
Nagar, Near Easy Day
Mob : +91-8899333626
REQUIRED
Private Secretary to Chairman – 1
Office Manager (Computer knowing) – 1
Healthy India NGO
Stronger India
Foundation by Hira Lal Abrol
Free Centre for Skill Development
182, Raghunath Pura, Jammu
Mob: +91-9419187355
(Call from 11.00 to 7.00 PM)
Email: healthyindiastrongerindia@gmail.com
Required
Accounts Assistant
Computer Operator
Supervisor
Mob: 9419195995
Required
Salesman for electronic shop at residence road Jammu
Cont: 9419287489, 9419186612