EMPLOYMENT (04-08-2022)

STAFF REQUIRED

TAGORE MEMORIAL HR. SEC SCHOOL RANI TALAB DIGIANA JAMMU

1 . CHEMISTRY LECTURER MSC.

B.ED

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO. 9419181231,7006451616

HIRING

FEMALE SALES EXECUTIVE & RECEPTIONIST

AT

RHINOS GYM, PALOURA

SEND RESUME AT :

GALAXYFITNESSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

OR CALL : 7259993533

7006794814

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT – 1 NO.

HELPERS- 2 NOS

FOR KARYANA SHOP AT WARE HOUSE, VIKRAM CHOWK

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION 10TH TO 12TH

9419185978, 7889564036

REQUIRED OFFICE BOY

JAMMU BASED OFFICE BOY FOR HARDWARE BUSINESS.

REQUIREMENT:

MANAGING THE LABOUR

ORDER DISPATCHING

MISCELLANEOUS JOBS AT THE PREMISES.

NOTE:

THE CANDIDATE MUST BE FROM JAMMU MUNICIPAL PROVINCE.

ONLY MALE CANDIDATES APPLY.

SALARY: `12,000/-

TIME: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

CONTACT: 9858661100

ADDRESS: M/S RAKHESH TRADING CO, KARAN MARKET

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC

HR. SEC. SCHOOL

THATHAR PALOURA JAMMU

TEACHER REQUIRED

1. PART TIME MATH TEACHER FOR 11TH & 12TH CLASSES

TEACHING EXPERIENCE AT LEAST ONE YEAR

APPLY WITHIN 2 DAYS ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE.

TIMING 8 AM TO 2.00

O. S MANHAS (MD)

CONT. NO. 94191-96150

7006485954

9018159211

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66 CHAND NAGAR, NEAR M C KHALSA COLLEGE JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A B.ED FOR CLASS 11TH/12TH 1 POST

SUB : ENGLISH

2. MA B.ED FOR CLASS 8TH TO 10TH 2 POSTS

SUB : S. SCIENCE

3. M.A/ B.A B.ED FOR CLASS 4TH TO 7TH 3 POSTS

SUB : HINDI

CANDIDATES WITH SUITABLE EXPERIENCE IN A REPUTED SCHOOL CAN WHATSAPP THEIR

CREDENTIALS ON

9797303361

REQUIRED

(1) SALES REPRESENTATIVE

(2) ACCOUNTANT (SHOULD HAVE TALLY KNOWLEDGE)

FOR PLYWOOD & HARDWARE SHOWROOM

JOB LOCATION : NARWAL NEAR TOYOTTA SHOWROOM

CONTACT :- 9419108744

FORTUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INDIA PVT LTD

WALK IN INTERVIEW

JUNIOR EXECUTIVE IS REQUIRED IN QA/ QC/ PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT. NEEDY CANDIDATE MAY ATTEND THE WALK-IN INTERVIEW AT FORTUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INDIA PVT LTD., EPIP, KARTHOLI, BARI-BRAHMANA, JAMMU-181133, DURING 11:00 AM TO 5:00 PM ON 09/08/2022.

CONTACT NO.: 9541939917

E-MAIL- PRIYA@FORTUNEPHARMACEUTICALS.COM

REQUIRED

(1) TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

(2) COREL DRAW DESIGNER

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY WHATSAPP THEIR

CV @ 9055580001

HOME TUTOR

AVAILABLE

NEERAJ VERMA

(B. COM, M. COM)

10TH – ALL SUBJECTS

11TH-12TH- COMMERCE

MOB – 9799999101

HOME TUTORS

EXPERIENCED FACULTY/ BEST RESULTS

WITH REASONABLE RATES

1ST TO 10TH (ALL SUBJECTS)

11TH 12TH (MED,NON MED,COMM,& ARTS)

JEE/NEET/(BANK,SSC, JKSSB, COACHING

ONLINE CLASSES ALSO AVAILABLE

CONTACT US:

7006098872/ 8899952840

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED A MALE CANDIDATE FOR THE POST OF GODOWN INCHARGE HAVE BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER.

WORKING HOURS: 9.30 AM 8 PM.

SALARY: 12,000/- PER MONTH

WORKING HOLIDAY: SUNDAY

QUALIFICATION: 12TH

101/P SEC-5, TRIKUTA NAGAR,

JAMMU NEAR SAI PALACE.

CONTACT: 7006069803

NOTE: CANDIDATE PREFER ONLY DISTT SAMBA

REQUIRED STAFF

TANDOORI CHEF – 2 NO

INDIAN CHEF – 1 NO.

STEWARD – 2 NO

ACCOUNTANT – 1 NO

(FEMALE PARTIME)

7051318788

REQUIRED DRIVER

FOR PRIVATE CAR

LOCAL PREFERRED

GOOD SALARY

CONTACT. 8899787470

JOBS @ BANK

RM/DM: RELATIONSHIP MANAGER/DEPUTY MANAGER.

SALARY : 20K-40K/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU-8 NOS.,

SAMBA-3 NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR ETC..

QUICKERJOBINDIA2020@GMAIL.COM

7889846668, 7006223526

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR CORPORATE SECTOR AND GOVERNMENT SECTOR.,

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE, MBA, TECHNICAL PERSON ALSO APPLIED

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 2 YR + SALARY PACKAGE: 1,80,00.00 TO 3,60,00.00.

INTERVIEW TIMING 2 PM TO 4 PM

DATE: 04-08-2022 TO 10-08-2022

CONTACT: +9199060-93222,

MAIL: PAWAN@AECOM.IN

AECOM ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED

ADDRESS: 829A OPP DOGRA GROUND GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

JOB VACANCIES

EX-SERVICEMAN FOR SAMBA – 12,500/-

SECURITY GUARD – 9000-10,500+ PF

COURIER BOY – 10,000 + PETROL

DRIVERS – 10,000 – 12,000 /-

MARKETING – 15,000/-

FRESHER BUSY KNOWING – 10,000 – 12,000 /-

SHOP BOY – 8,000 – 10,000 /-

EXPERIENCE SALES INDOOR – 15,000/-

SERVANT – 8000 + FOOD + ROOM

CONTACT :- 9086036175