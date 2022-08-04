Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Aug 4: The weather is likely to remain dry in the next 24 hours in J&K, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday.

The weather was dry in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in J&K during the next 24 hours”, said the MeT department official.

Jammu had 26.3, Katra 23.1, Batote 19, Banihal 18.6 and Bhaderwah 18.5 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 17.8, Pahalgam 13 and Gulmarg 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 10, Leh 12.8 and Kargil 16.6 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)