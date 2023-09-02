EMPLOYMENT (02-09-2023)

VACANCY

Required Maths Teacher upto 8th class for Institute in

Gandhi Nagar.

Mob. 7006127327

Walk in Interview

Computer Operator Fresher or Experience Both Salary 10 to 15 K

Tellecaller 12th or Graduate Fresher or Experience Both Salary 10 to 12 K

Office Assistant Graduate or PG Fresher or Experience Both Salary 10 to 15 k

Accounts Assistant 1 to 5 years of experience Salary 10 to 18 k

Hr 1 to 5 Years of experience Salary 15 to 30 K

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

9086085474

Vacancy

OT TECHNICIAN : 1

REQUIRED FOR A NURSING HOME IN JAMMU CITY.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES

MAY CALL

AT

CELL : 95965 95709

Staff Required

English, Science and Sports teacher.

IN

BHARGAV PUBLIC SCHOOL

GADI GARH, JAMMU.

Aspirants may visit office for interview from

9 a.m. to 12 p. m.

Mob: 9858135525.

Only PG in Science and English are eligible

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

Urgently Required

Security Officer and Guard

in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area

S/G & S/O

For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat

Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary

Hotel Kitchen Helper

Maid Female Only

Accountant Exp Required

Storemen Exservicemen only

Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783

Required

A reputed company of Jammu requires:

1) Salesman-2

Min Exp 5 years working in wholesale/retail cloth store.

Contact for High salary & Bright future.

9419185292- 9906087001

Job Requirements for Qatar

(Gulf Countries)

* GDA STAFF

* FMPHW+MMPHW

* Medical Assistant

* Nurses (GNM, B.SC, Post B.SC)

* Physiotherapist

Salary + Food + Accommodation

Contact us @ 9622749814, 9622449814

*Experienced and Freshers both can apply

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Sales Person- 1

2) Social Media and Marketing Person-1

Candidate should be minimum 10+2 pass and should have his/her own bike/Scooty and should have knowledge of Tiles & Sanitaryware.

Salary Negotiable.

Interested candidate should

e-mail their CV on

Tawi-Building @yahoo.co.in

Whatsapp or Call on 8491913636

Address : Tawi Building Material

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Job Vacancy

Office Coordinator (Female) 2

(Having Computer knowledge)

Accountant (Knowledge of Busy/GST/GEM) 1

Admin HR Manager (Female) 1

Sale Manager 2

Field Officer for Security (ZPS) 2

GM for Security (ZPS) 2

CCTV Technician 2

Please share your CV at ranbirthakur13@gmail.com

WhatsApp or Call: 9419110751, 7006322571

Nucleon Infotech Computers

Add: 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu- 180004

URGENTLY REQUIRED

One Architect is urgently required for Private Builder in Rajouri District having an experience of 3 to 5 years. Handsome Salary shall be provided to the deserving Architect. Eligible and interested are requested to send their resume in the following Mob. Nos through WhatsApp.

A) 90187-57575

B) 94191-70078

ANNIZONE Meadow

Of Angels, Pre School

Requires

LKG/UKG trs.

(Experienced)

Rehari & Domana Branches

Pn.9797922717