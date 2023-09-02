EMPLOYMENT (02-09-2023)

VACANCY
Required Maths Teacher upto 8th class for Institute in
Gandhi Nagar.
Mob. 7006127327
Walk in Interview
Computer Operator Fresher or Experience Both Salary 10 to 15 K
Tellecaller 12th or Graduate Fresher or Experience Both Salary 10 to 12 K
Office Assistant Graduate or PG Fresher or Experience Both Salary 10 to 15 k
Accounts Assistant 1 to 5 years of experience Salary 10 to 18 k
Hr 1 to 5 Years of experience Salary 15 to 30 K
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
9086085474
Vacancy
OT TECHNICIAN : 1
REQUIRED FOR A NURSING HOME IN JAMMU CITY.
INTERESTED CANDIDATES
MAY CALL
AT
CELL : 95965 95709
Staff Required
English, Science and Sports teacher.
IN
BHARGAV PUBLIC SCHOOL
GADI GARH, JAMMU.
Aspirants may visit office for interview from
9 a.m. to 12 p. m.
Mob: 9858135525.
Only PG in Science and English are eligible
D.S.S PVT. LTD.
Urgently Required
Security Officer and Guard
in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area
S/G & S/O
For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat
Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary
Hotel Kitchen Helper
Maid Female Only
Accountant Exp Required
Storemen Exservicemen only
Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783
Required
A reputed company of Jammu requires:
1) Salesman-2
Min Exp 5 years working in wholesale/retail cloth store.
Contact for High salary & Bright future.
9419185292- 9906087001
Job Requirements for Qatar
(Gulf Countries)
* GDA STAFF
* FMPHW+MMPHW
* Medical Assistant
* Nurses (GNM, B.SC, Post B.SC)
* Physiotherapist
Salary + Food + Accommodation
Contact us @ 9622749814, 9622449814
*Experienced and Freshers both can apply
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Sales Person- 1
2) Social Media and Marketing Person-1
Candidate should be minimum 10+2 pass and should have his/her own bike/Scooty and should have knowledge of Tiles & Sanitaryware.
Salary Negotiable.
Interested candidate should
e-mail their CV on
Tawi-Building @yahoo.co.in
Whatsapp or Call on 8491913636
Address : Tawi Building Material
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Job Vacancy
Office Coordinator (Female) 2
(Having Computer knowledge)
Accountant (Knowledge of Busy/GST/GEM) 1
Admin HR Manager (Female) 1
Sale Manager 2
Field Officer for Security (ZPS) 2
GM for Security (ZPS) 2
CCTV Technician 2
Please share your CV at ranbirthakur13@gmail.com
WhatsApp or Call: 9419110751, 7006322571
Nucleon Infotech Computers
Add: 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu- 180004
URGENTLY REQUIRED
One Architect is urgently required for Private Builder in Rajouri District having an experience of 3 to 5 years. Handsome Salary shall be provided to the deserving Architect. Eligible and interested are requested to send their resume in the following Mob. Nos through WhatsApp.
A) 90187-57575
B) 94191-70078
ANNIZONE Meadow
Of Angels, Pre School
Requires
LKG/UKG trs.
(Experienced)
Rehari & Domana Branches
Pn.9797922717