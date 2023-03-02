EMPLOYMENT (02-03-2023)

Staff Required

for Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers with good communication skills

1-Yoga Teacher

1-PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number 9906138418( short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

Urgently Required

Production Supervisor Diploma as B. Tech in Mechanical or Electrical Fresher/Exp

Salary 10 to 25 K.

Machine Operator : ITI/Diploma in all streams/Trades

Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 20 K

Supervisor/Store Executive = 12th/Graduate/PG

Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 20 K

MIS/Computer operator= 12th/Graduate

Male/Female Fresher/Exp Both Salary – 10 to 25 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

S.M. JAIN HIGHER SEC. SCHOOL RANI PARK, JAMMU

Requirement of the Staff

1. PGT Physics, MSc (Physics)

2. PGT English, MA (English)

3. PGT Education, MA (Education)

4. PGT Commerce, M.Com

5. TGT MA (B.Ed)

6. TGT in Science B.Sc/MSc. (B.Ed)

Apply within 7 days.

Email: Jainschool2013@rediffmail.com

Contract No. 9988249507

Spring Blossom’s

Public School

Bakshi Nagar/Lakkar Mandi Janipur

Required Staff

1) English teacher

2) S. St. Teacher

3) Hindi Teacher

4) Urdu Teacher

5) Pre-Primary Teacher

6) Peon (Female)

Contact No. 9419173650/9419118200

MANYA’S TUTORIAL

Required Lecturers for Classes 11th & 12th

(1) Accountancy- 2

(2) Economics- 2

(3) Physics-1

(4) Chemistry-1

(5) Bio/Maths-2

(6) Psychology-1

(7) Geography-2

(8) Pol. Science -2

(9) History-2

Contact us At: Manya’s Tutorial

255, Nai Basti, opp. Gupta Book Palace

B/O : 78, Shastri Nagar, Opp. Water

Tube well

PH. 8493890130, 7006425475

Required

Required driver for auto load carrier and car having license, preferably from Bari Brahmna to

Vijaypur area

Contact: 9419114241 9419219219

Required

Staff for 5 star hotel in Leh

1) HR (Should be MBA)

2) Waiters (with Hotel Management Diploma)

3) House keeping

(With Hotel Management Diploma)

Accommodation and meal free

Salary no issue for right candidate

Please send your resume on

email id: captainlehindia@gmail.com

Contact: 8803511283, 8803511282, 8803511284

Required

Counsellor/Tele Caller for Coaching Institute based at Kachi Chawni, Jammu.

Salary:10k – 15k per month

Phone: 7889938464, 7006187440

HIRING NOW

1. Social Media Manager – 1

2. Content Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English) – 2

3. Studio Manager – 1

4. Sales Manager / Reception Manager – 2 (Girls preferred)

5. Video Editor – 1

Location – Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony (Jammu)

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. 1-2 years of experience. No freshers.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 9906636259