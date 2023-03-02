EMPLOYMENT (02-03-2023)

Staff Required
for Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers with good communication skills
1-Yoga Teacher
1-PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number 9906138418( short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu
Urgently Required
Production Supervisor Diploma as B. Tech in Mechanical or Electrical Fresher/Exp
Salary 10 to 25 K.
Machine Operator : ITI/Diploma in all streams/Trades
Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 20 K
Supervisor/Store Executive = 12th/Graduate/PG
Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 20 K
MIS/Computer operator= 12th/Graduate
Male/Female Fresher/Exp Both Salary – 10 to 25 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
S.M. JAIN HIGHER SEC. SCHOOL RANI PARK, JAMMU
Requirement of the Staff
1. PGT Physics, MSc (Physics)
2. PGT English, MA (English)
3. PGT Education, MA (Education)
4. PGT Commerce, M.Com
5. TGT MA (B.Ed)
6. TGT in Science B.Sc/MSc. (B.Ed)
Apply within 7 days.
Email: Jainschool2013@rediffmail.com
Contract No. 9988249507
Spring Blossom’s
Public School
Bakshi Nagar/Lakkar Mandi Janipur
Required Staff
1) English teacher
2) S. St. Teacher
3) Hindi Teacher
4) Urdu Teacher
5) Pre-Primary Teacher
6) Peon (Female)
Contact No. 9419173650/9419118200
MANYA’S TUTORIAL
Required Lecturers for Classes 11th & 12th
(1) Accountancy- 2
(2) Economics- 2
(3) Physics-1
(4) Chemistry-1
(5) Bio/Maths-2
(6) Psychology-1
(7) Geography-2
(8) Pol. Science -2
(9) History-2
Contact us At: Manya’s Tutorial
255, Nai Basti, opp. Gupta Book Palace
B/O : 78, Shastri Nagar, Opp. Water
Tube well
PH. 8493890130, 7006425475
Required
Required driver for auto load carrier and car having license, preferably from Bari Brahmna to
Vijaypur area
Contact: 9419114241 9419219219
Required
Staff for 5 star hotel in Leh
1) HR (Should be MBA)
2) Waiters (with Hotel Management Diploma)
3) House keeping
(With Hotel Management Diploma)
Accommodation and meal free
Salary no issue for right candidate
Please send your resume on
email id: captainlehindia@gmail.com
Contact: 8803511283, 8803511282, 8803511284
Required
Counsellor/Tele Caller for Coaching Institute based at Kachi Chawni, Jammu.
Salary:10k – 15k per month
Phone: 7889938464, 7006187440
HIRING NOW
1. Social Media Manager – 1
2. Content Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English) – 2
3. Studio Manager – 1
4. Sales Manager / Reception Manager – 2 (Girls preferred)
5. Video Editor – 1
Location – Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony (Jammu)
Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. 1-2 years of experience. No freshers.
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 9906636259