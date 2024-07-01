EMPLOYMENT (01-07-2024)

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman 8. Driver

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

JOB HIRING

1. Computer Operator

2. Accounts Assistant

3. IT Sales Manager

4. Tendering Expert

JK Technocrats,

Janipur, Jammu

Call: 7006432163, 7298147266

We are hiring

Come and Join our Amazing Team

List of Job Vacancy

We are looking for Passionate individuals to join our diverse Team.

(1) Assistant Manager (2) Receptionist (3) Representative (4) Counsellor (5) Team Leader

Application Fees- 499/-

We Need You

* Big opportunity for both fresher and experienced

Head Office : Oneness Nation, Sarwal Morh, New Plot Jammu

Contact No. 8491025644, 9149894485

REQUIRED

NEED PHARMACIST FOR OUR

CHEMIST STORE.

SALARY NO BAR.

CONTACT: 9797430460

Staff Required for Restaurant

Order Taking, Service, etc.

Male and Female both required

Qualification : 12th Pass

Contact : 9796243311, 9149599690, 7006102497

Urgently Required

1) Quality Head (Exp. in pharma industry)

2) Supervisor (Contraction/ pharma industry)

3) HR Manager (MBA/ B.A)

4) Account Manager (Exp. M.Com B.Com)

5) Civil Engineer / Electronics / Electrical (Experience)

6) Call centers Executive (12th B.A for domestic)

7) Drivers (HMV/LMV)

Contact :

Brave security and placement services

Address:-669 Sector C, Sainik Colony near Signatures Towers Chowdhi Road, Jammu

Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com

Mobile Number:- 9796733175, 9797721646

JMCT OPC PRIVATE LIMITED CO.

Urgently Required:

1. HR EXECUTIVE 2 NO. : FEMALE- A DEGREE IN HIGHER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT HAVING 2+ YRS EXPERIENCE IN A SIMILAR CAPACITY WITH FAIR COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE.

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE 30 NO. : M/F BOTH. MINIMUM 12TH AND ABOVE WITH EXPERIENCE WOULD BE PREFERRED & 2 WHEELER COMPULSORY.

3. TELECALLER 5 NO. : FEMALE ONLY. MINIMUM GRADUATE HAVING 2 YEARS OR MORE EXPERIENCE.

MAIL YOUR CV’S LATEST AT careersjmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

CALL/WhatsApp US : 8493094333/9797323565/9797923565