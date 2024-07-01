EMPLOYMENT (01-07-2024)

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman 8. Driver
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
JOB HIRING
1. Computer Operator
2. Accounts Assistant
3. IT Sales Manager
4. Tendering Expert
JK Technocrats,
Janipur, Jammu
Call: 7006432163, 7298147266
We are hiring
Come and Join our Amazing Team
List of Job Vacancy
We are looking for Passionate individuals to join our diverse Team.
(1) Assistant Manager (2) Receptionist (3) Representative (4) Counsellor (5) Team Leader
Application Fees- 499/-
We Need You
* Big opportunity for both fresher and experienced
Head Office : Oneness Nation, Sarwal Morh, New Plot Jammu
Contact No. 8491025644, 9149894485
REQUIRED
NEED PHARMACIST FOR OUR
CHEMIST STORE.
SALARY NO BAR.
CONTACT: 9797430460
Staff Required for Restaurant
Order Taking, Service, etc.
Male and Female both required
Qualification : 12th Pass
Contact : 9796243311, 9149599690, 7006102497
Urgently Required
1) Quality Head (Exp. in pharma industry)
2) Supervisor (Contraction/ pharma industry)
3) HR Manager (MBA/ B.A)
4) Account Manager (Exp. M.Com B.Com)
5) Civil Engineer / Electronics / Electrical (Experience)
6) Call centers Executive (12th B.A for domestic)
7) Drivers (HMV/LMV)
Contact :
Brave security and placement services
Address:-669 Sector C, Sainik Colony near Signatures Towers Chowdhi Road, Jammu
Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com
Mobile Number:- 9796733175, 9797721646
JMCT OPC PRIVATE LIMITED CO.
Urgently Required:
1. HR EXECUTIVE 2 NO. : FEMALE- A DEGREE IN HIGHER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT HAVING 2+ YRS EXPERIENCE IN A SIMILAR CAPACITY WITH FAIR COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE.
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE 30 NO. : M/F BOTH. MINIMUM 12TH AND ABOVE WITH EXPERIENCE WOULD BE PREFERRED & 2 WHEELER COMPULSORY.
3. TELECALLER 5 NO. : FEMALE ONLY. MINIMUM GRADUATE HAVING 2 YEARS OR MORE EXPERIENCE.
MAIL YOUR CV’S LATEST AT careersjmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
CALL/WhatsApp US : 8493094333/9797323565/9797923565