J&K Govt Drops Charges Against Former PHE XEN

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jul 1: The Jal Shakti Department has closed the Regular Departmental Action (RDA) against Mohammad Taj Choudhary, former Executive Engineer of the Sewerage & Drainage Division West Jammu, on June 21, 2024.

Initiated by a complaint from the Anti Corruption Bureau, the action alleged procedural violations in issuing contractor cards and allotting works, including not including estimated costs in the electronic Notice Inviting Tender (eNIT), which impacted transparency and competition.

After reviewing Choudhary’s response and recommendations from the Anti Corruption Bureau and the Chief Engineer of the UEED, it was concluded that the bidding process was fair, with no compromise on performance security or Government loss. The Competent Authority accepted the recommendations to drop the charges, and the case was closed.

See Order Copy Click Here….