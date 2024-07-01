Jal Shakti Department Initiates Disciplinary Inquiry Against Former Incharge CE

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jul 1: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jal Shakti Department has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Sumeet Kumar Puri, the former In-charge Chief Engineer on deputation to Ladakh, due to allegations of unauthorized absence and misleading information.

Despite medical examinations indicating conditions affecting his duties and intervention by the Central Administrative Tribunal advising against coercive action, Puri was posted as In-charge Chief Engineer in CVPPPL.

The General Administration Department has now drafted Articles of Charges, and an inquiry has been ordered with Naseer Ahmad Wani appointed as the Inquiry Officer and Zafar Mustafa Khan as the Presenting Officer, with a report due within 30 days.

