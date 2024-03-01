EMPLOYMENT (01-03-2024)

Required

A car driver required for Roop Nagar area having 10 years of experience in driving Automatic car

Contact: 9622031474

Driver Required

Required trained driver for three wheeler with valid driving license

Person from Sidhra, Nagrota , Bajalta is preferable

Salary negotiable

Contact: 7889879382

Required

The following staff for a reputed Nursing Home

1.Staff Nurse— 2 No (Female)

2 Safai Karamchari – 2 No (Female)

Interested Contact on 9419183573

9419366056, 0191 2432419

Required Experienced staff

1) Driver

2) Nursing Staff

3) Receptionist

Contact:

8082796930

Urgently Required

1. Office Coordinator Receptionist Telly Caller

2. Teachers School & Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th, 12th

3. Nurses Staff m/f Medical Shop, Agency Boys

4. Floor Executive, Sales Manager, Computer Operator

5 Driver, Security Guard, Helper, Peon

6 Cook, Chef, Room Boys

Interview call Friday to Monday

Call 7051004842, 9055356488

Hurry up

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate apply

Required

One suitable candidate for Haridwar office having 5 years working experience in the field of Hotel Management holding Diploma in Hotel Management from the recognised Institute. Salary Rs. 15000/- p.m., Boarding, Lodging, fooding shall be provided by the Trust. Interested candidate may submit their resume in our email at jammuyatribhawanho@gmail.com by 5th March, 2024.

REQUIREMENT

SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F)

* Eligibility: Any Graduate having own Vehicle, excellent communication skills and command over English & Hindi (written & verbal).

* Good computer skills and command over MS Office.

* Job Profile: Selling furniture items

* Preference would be given to those candidates who have got working experience of education / academic industry.

Salary: Negotiable

Contact no: 9419187502, 6006800162, 7780908338, 9419179926, 9796061481

JK TIMBER TRADERS Gangyal Jammu

REQUIRED

Computer-cum-GEM

Operator

Female/Male

Salary: Negotiable

Address: Sector 1, Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu

M.No: 94191-39383/

99060-78456

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Teachers for Pre-primary/ Primary. Grasp on English/ Early Childhood Education norms/ subjects of Primary Classes under established curricula. Usage of Apps/Smart Class gadgets/IFPs etc is desirable.

2. Send resume at:

c2cplayschool@gmail.com

Or WhatsApp 9419296115