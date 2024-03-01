EMPLOYMENT (01-03-2024)

Required
A car driver required for Roop Nagar area having 10 years of experience in driving Automatic car
Contact: 9622031474
Driver Required
Required trained driver for three wheeler with valid driving license
Person from Sidhra, Nagrota , Bajalta is preferable
Salary negotiable
Contact: 7889879382
Required
The following staff for a reputed Nursing Home
1.Staff Nurse— 2 No (Female)
2 Safai Karamchari – 2 No (Female)
Interested Contact on 9419183573
9419366056, 0191 2432419
Required Experienced staff
1) Driver
2) Nursing Staff
3) Receptionist
Contact:
8082796930
Urgently Required
1. Office Coordinator Receptionist Telly Caller
2. Teachers School & Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th, 12th
3. Nurses Staff m/f Medical Shop, Agency Boys
4. Floor Executive, Sales Manager, Computer Operator
5 Driver, Security Guard, Helper, Peon
6 Cook, Chef, Room Boys
Interview call Friday to Monday
Call 7051004842, 9055356488
Hurry up
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate apply
Required
One suitable candidate for Haridwar office having 5 years working experience in the field of Hotel Management holding Diploma in Hotel Management from the recognised Institute. Salary Rs. 15000/- p.m., Boarding, Lodging, fooding shall be provided by the Trust. Interested candidate may submit their resume in our email at jammuyatribhawanho@gmail.com by 5th March, 2024.
REQUIREMENT
SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F)
* Eligibility: Any Graduate having own Vehicle, excellent communication skills and command over English & Hindi (written & verbal).
* Good computer skills and command over MS Office.
* Job Profile: Selling furniture items
* Preference would be given to those candidates who have got working experience of education / academic industry.
Salary: Negotiable
Contact no: 9419187502, 6006800162, 7780908338, 9419179926, 9796061481
JK TIMBER TRADERS Gangyal Jammu
REQUIRED
Computer-cum-GEM
Operator
Female/Male
Salary: Negotiable
Address: Sector 1, Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu
M.No: 94191-39383/
99060-78456
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Teachers for Pre-primary/ Primary. Grasp on English/ Early Childhood Education norms/ subjects of Primary Classes under established curricula. Usage of Apps/Smart Class gadgets/IFPs etc is desirable.
2. Send resume at:
c2cplayschool@gmail.com
Or WhatsApp 9419296115