Botate-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway Closed

DODA Mar 01: The 110-km long Batote-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was on Friday morning blocked near Khellani Nallah due to massive landslides .

Traffic on Batote Kishtwar has been stopped and thousands of passengers are stranded. An official said that the administration has started the restoration work ,Vehicles carrying essential commodities as well as passengers remained stuck.