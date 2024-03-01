IPS Officer Anurag Agarwal Appointed Head Of Parliament Security

NEW DELHI, Mar 1: IPS officer Anurag Agarwal has been appointed as the head of Parliament security, according to an official order.

Currently an inspector general in CRPF, the 1998-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been appointed as joint secretary (security) for three years.

Agarwal will take over his new assignment at a time when the security of the Parliament House complex is being overhauled after two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 from the visitors’ gallery and opened a can of yellow smoke. (AGENCIES)