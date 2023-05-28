Eminent Hindi writer Raksha Sharma passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: Noted Hindi writer Raksha Sharma, 89, passed away at her Gandhi Nagar residence last night.

She was suffering from age related ailments. She is survived by her three daughters and a son.

Her death is being mourned as a loss to Jammu’s literary world. Regarded as a person with eclectic interests in the artistic circles, she was wife of late Dogri poet Yash Sharma, a Sahitya Academy awardee. Raksha authored ‘Seh Yatra’, a biographical account that chronicled Renaissance of the Dogri literature, and ‘Katra Katra Sach’, that tells the stories of the lesser-known widows of the famous artists and writers from the Jammu region.

Raksha was cremated at Jammu’s Shastri Nagar cremation ground on this afternoon. In keeping with her lash wish, her final rites were performed by her eldest daughter and eminent singer Seema Anil Sehgal amid a gathering of mourners including family members and close friends.