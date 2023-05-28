Hold Welfare Board meets for unorganised sector workers: BMS

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 28: Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) organized its two-day state working committee meeting at Jyoti Puram in district Reasi.

The executive meeting was chaired by state working president BMS Harbans Choudhary and Pawan Kumar. Sangathan Mantri BMS (North) was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting BMS district-wise functioning was discussed and reviewed the burning issues of working class. In the meeting, it was pointed out that Govt is not serious for the welfare of workers. No any meeting was called by the Statuary Boards constituted under different Labour Laws.

It is pertinent to mention here that last Contract Labour Advisory Board meeting was held in 2008 and never after that. Same is the position of Un- organized Workers Welfare Board which was constituted in 2016 and since then no any meeting has been conducted.

ESI Regional Board meeting was last held in 2019. Provident Fund Board has not been constituted so for and poor workers those who are contributing for ESI and EPF are facing lot of hardships.

Minimum wages are not being given to workers in Central spheres particularly in MES and Security agencies. Thousands of workers are engaged and in papers full salary is withdrawn by the contractors but workers are given less wages with the convenience of MES officials and other principal employers.

While addressing the participants Pawan Kumar stressed upon to expand the work of BMS in unorganized sector. BMS passed three resolutions demanding constitution of Welfare Board for Private Transport sector workers i.e. drivers, conductors, motor mechanics, and other allied workers in this sector on the analogy of Jammu Kashmir Building and other Constructions Workers Welfare Board (KBOCWWB) and demanded that 1% cess should be levied on new vehicles at the time of registration and fund generated on this account shall be used for the welfare of manpower engaged in private transport sector.

BMS demanded that VDA be implemented in J&K so that face value of minimum wages can be some protection on account of inflation as there in no any provision of annual increment; Anganwadi workers and helpers those who have been disengaged unilaterally must be given retiremental benefits and UT/share in honorarium must be increased in line with others states/UTs.

Senior members Neelam Sharma state general secretary, Harbans Choudhary working president, Chanan Singh Toor finance secretary, Ashok Choudhary Sangathan Mantri, Dev Parkash, Mukesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Seth and many others were also present.