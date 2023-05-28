Women Achievers Awards presented

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: On its foundation day, The Performers presented the Great Women Achievers Awards to thirty prominent women from different walks of life for their illustrious contribution to society.

Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, who was chief guest on the occasion, presented the awards in presence of Chairperson of NGO The Performer, Urja Singh; Academician Prof Sohab Inayat Malik, journalist Pradeep Dutta and famed actor Dolly Sohi.

Speaking on the occasion, Urja Singh said that it was her dream come true to organize this national event in the beautiful city of Jammu. She said that Dr Andrabi was a strong inspiration for the women of the country and it was a fortunate moment for the Achievers to receive the award from her, who is a National Icon now.

Prominent among those awarded, included fashion designer Maansi Gupta, art-curator Maimoona Nargis, writer Santosh Sangra, theatre & film personality Neelam Malvi, social activist Seema Sankhyan, Tarot reader Jasmeen Kour Khosla, fitness trainer Aarti Mahajan, Kathak dancer Dr Priya Dutta, Ambassador Shahida Parveen, singer Varsha Jamwal, entrepreneur Esha Modi folk singer Asha Kesar, Police services Inspector Kirti Sharma, sports person Kritika Khanna, Khwaish Gupta, Trupti Bhatt, Asha Kesar among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andrabi said that Modern India was the country of the ‘rising women power’. “Women are emerging as the leaders in all spheres of life. Government Schemes & Programmes for women’s empowerment have helped in creating a very conducive atmosphere for the contributing women with exceptional qualities. Amrit-Kaal of India will witness the glory of Indian women,” said Dr Darakhshan.

She said that despite remarkable changes in society, much still needs to be done yet. She hailed the initiatives of the women change-makers in the society and appealed to the people to stand-up with broader visions for making women equal contributors in our growth story.

“A pat & an acknowledgement is enough to boost the morale of the multi-talented women of India and initiatives like this one by Urja Singh are definitely going to have very positive effects in the society”, said Andrabi, adding that in the next twenty five years, India will witness the rise of Women-Power as a significant strength at local & global levels.