Embrace life of gratitude

Dr Tej K Munshi

Gratitude offers us a way of embracing all that makes our lives what they are. In the past two decades, a growing evidence in the field of social science has found that gratitude has measurable benefits for just about every area of our lives. Gratitude appears to contribute substantially to individual well-being and physical health. Researchers in the science of social and emotional well-being, describe gratitude as the ‘social glue’, key to building and nurturing strong relationships. In other words, gratitude helps people realize they wouldn’t be where they are without the help of others.

Gratitude affects brain : Scientists who have studied written gratitude letters or journals have found, benefits for an individual’s mental health and well-being.Gratitude practices also appear to help us feel more satisfied in life and can boost our self-esteem, according to peer-reviewed research. In one study on 300 adults, one group wrote a gratitude each week for 3 weeks. This gratitude group reported significantly better mental health compared to the other control group, weeks after the last writing exercise.A study found that people who wrote down ‘Three Good Things’that had gone well in their day and identified the causes of those good things, were significantly happier and less depressed even beyond six months.

Improve your mental well-being : It has been observed that people are more concerned of their barriers they face than benefits they receive. By paying more attention to the benefits we receive, we can accentuate feelings of happiness, optimism and positive emotions. Nancy Davis Kho, the author of the book, ‘Thank-You Project’, set a lofty goal of writing 50 thank you letters to people in her life and found that the practice improved her ability to weather some of life’s bigger challenges. Nancy encourages those creative people whose gratitude letters and work, vision, talent and hard work carried her beyond herselfthat brings us all joy.

Robert Emmone writes that practicing gratitude magnifies positive feelings more than it reduces negative feelings

Nourish a grateful body: In the scientific literature the gratitude is studied in several different ways:

* Trait gratitude, which refers to people being a natural grateful personality.

* Gratitude as an emotion, which describes a positive feeling when receiving a thank you letter.

Boost immunity and heart health: Research over the decade has shown that grateful people have fewer common health complaints such as headaches, digestion issues, respiratory infections, runny noses, dizziness and sleep problems.

Better communication: By practicing gratitude, couples can initiate a cycle of generosity. One study found that receiving a thoughtful gesture from a partner was followed by increased feelings of gratitude and indebtedness. Breathing in and out we are grateful for our hard working body, breathing in and out in its beauty and mystery around the space to relax. Gratitude practices on Almighty God, parents, elders, friends and colleagues, appear to help us feel more satisfied in life and can boost our self- esteem, according to peer-reviewed research.