Electric scenario

Sir,

We the citizens of second God suffer here in Jammu for no fault of ours. With the imposition of the Governor’s rule we were of the opinion that it was time for us to enjoy the sunshine to the full but it proved rather confirmed the old saying ‘old wine in new bottles’. The new administration has practically done nothing that would show the development which would have benefitted us. Take for instance the electric supply which the administration has failed to maintain. No corrective steps have or are being taken to improve it despite some areas being metered, even these area are not spared from the scheduled and unscheduled cuts. Going by the present conditions the future seems bleak for us. The less I talk of politicians or blame them is of no use as they enjoy the supply 24 hours.

And yet another quality of the department is that come rain be a drizzle or shower the department downs its shutters leaving us to the mercy of God.

Ashok Kumar

Bohri Talab Tillo, Jammu