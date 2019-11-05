Sir,

Refer news item ‘Ban on mobile internet cruel joke with people’ DE Oct 29, 2019.

The Government must now revoke the ban on Internet Services in Jammu region following considerable improvement in situation post Art 370 abolition. Even the Kashmir valley is showing signs of normalcy with each passing day. The resuming of mobile connectivity in the Valley indicate that situation is limping back to normalcy. There is hower no logic in suspending internet services in Jammu region where all is well. The suspension of services has hit almost all sectors of life. Trade is the biggest casualty. The businesssmen are incuring heavy losses. So are the students who are dependent on internet for uploading and downloading assignments and related information. It is high time that the Government resume internet service in Jammu region without further delay of time.

Narender Sharma

Jammu