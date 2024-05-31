Electoral Mandate to INDIA bloc will be clear & decisive on June 4 : Cong

New Delhi, May 31 (UNI) The Congress on Friday raised question on the reliability of the Election Commission in conducting the Lok Sabha Election, and said despite these odds the electoral mandate to the INDI alliance will be clear and decisive on June 4.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Party spokespersons Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate and Pawan Khera said the grand old party contested the election keeping in mind people’s issues which were trampled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Jairam Ramesh said, “We made 117 complaints to the Election Commission in 77 days and these complaints were about various violations including the Model Code of Conduct. Of these, 14 complaints were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eight complaints against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, three complaints against Home Minister Amit Shah, besides BJP president JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Himanta Biswa Sarma but no action has been taken”.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the election campaign of the Congress party was very positive and this due to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“From January 23 to March 16, Congress presented five justices and 25 guarantees to the country. Through them, ‘Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay’ were discussed,” Ramesh said.

He, however, said besides these guarantees, the Congress party’s priority is to protect the Constitution and on June 4, the INDI alliance will get a decisive majority.

Unveiling a report titled “72 Days, 272 Questions, 0 Reply Bhaag Modi Bhaag” the Senior Congress leader said, “In the last 72 days, when the Prime Minister started his election campaign we raised 272 questions but we did not get a single reply”.

Pawan Khera said, “While our leaders were questioning the Prime Minister on inflation, unemployment and issues related to people, Modi on the other hand diverted himself and his party from the core issues of the country”.

The Congress party’s campaign derailed Narendra Modi’s campaign and he had nothing to say in this election. After distracting the country for 10 years, Modi has now gone to meditate, Khera alleged. (UNI)