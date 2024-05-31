China, UK, Kuwait envoys present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi, May 31: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday received credentials from the envoys of seven countries, including China, the UK and Kuwait, at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President’s Office posted on X:

“President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Alassane Conte, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea; Jagnnath Sami, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji; and Xu Feihong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Lindy Elizabeth Cameron, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait; and Patrick John Rata, High Commissioner of New Zealand at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” (UNI)