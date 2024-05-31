Cyclone Remal: PM Modi expresses concern over natural disasters in Northeastern states

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the natural disasters caused in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in the North-eastern states and assured all possible support from the Central government

‘The Centre is continuously monitoring the situation”, Modi said.

“Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there”, the PM said on Twitter handle on X.

He further added that, ” Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected”.

At least 40 people have died and over two lakh have been affected across the northeast after flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal over the last four days.

Cyclone Remal, the first major cyclone of the year, left a trail of destruction in India and Bangladesh after it made landfall on Sunday evening. (PTI)