Phase III Of E-Courts Project Would Transform Indian Judicial System Incredibly: Chief Justice

JAMMU, MAY 31: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today virtually inaugurated a two day e-Courts Phase III Regional Cluster Workshop for North Zone, High Court(s), which is being held at J&K Judicial Academy, Srinagar.

The delegates from the High Courts of Delhi, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan and Allahabad along with the High Court of J&K and Ladakh are participating in the workshop which is being presided over by the members of e-Committee, Supreme Court of India and the NIC, Pune team.

The Chief Justice inaugurated the workshop virtually from Jammu wing of the High Court, in presence of Justice Atul Sreedharan, Chairperson IT, Committee, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar & Justice Rahul Bharti, Members, IT Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Sanjay Dhar graced the occasion in person while other members of the IT Committee along with Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri & Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani, joined the event virtually from Jammu Wing of the High Court.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Justice while embarking on the journey of the e-Courts project deliberated as to how it helped in streamlining the management and transition of various facets of judicial dispensation by overcoming various challenges encountered during the journey.

While highlighting the advantages of the technology, Justice Kotiswar emphasized that his addressing the participants in today’s workshop seamlessly through virtual mode and joining of Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Government of India was made possible only because of technological advancement made in the Judicial infrastructure. He expressed happiness that the fear developed due to intervention of technology was overcome and Justice delivery system has become not only convenient but also transparent and accessible to the common masses with introduction of Case Information System, Digitisation, E-filing, and E-payment etc. The Chief Justice emphasised that Phase III is going to transform the overall Indian Judicial Scenario in the coming days in incredible ways.

In his special address, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Member IT Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, shared the historical perspective of development of e-courts project and hoped that its Phase III will prove to be a boon in the justice delivery system. He lauded the contribution of Justice Badar Durez Ahmad, former Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, for providing impetus to the e-Courts initiatives both in the High Court and District Judiciary of J&K. He urged the delegates to derive maximum advantage out of the present workshop.

Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Government of India, P.P Pandey, virtually addressed the inaugural session from New Delhi and complimented all the stakeholders for timely achieving the targets of e-Courts project. He also expressed optimism by stating that phase III of the e-Courts project will bring the Indian Judicial system far ahead in the world so far as the use of technology is concerned. He assured full support of the Department of Justice, Government of India in the execution of the project.

Arulmozhi Selvi, Member (Human Resources) E-Committee, Supreme Court of India, addressing the participants, stated that it was the initiative of the Chief Justice of India, to organise such workshops in different zones of the Country so that the developments in technology and the needs of the Project are brought to the doorstep of the actual stakeholders.

Earlier, Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Y.P.Bourney, presented a formal welcome address.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computers (IT) cum Central project Coordinator, High Court of J&K and Ladakh who also presented formal vote of thanks.

Other dignitaries and guests who graced the occasion included D.C.Raina, Advocate General, Tahir Shamsi, Deputy Solicitor General, India, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, Jawad Ahmad, PDJ, Srinagar, Tasleem Arief, Registrar Vigilance, Rajendra Sapru, Registrar Rules, Sandeep Kour, Registrar Judicial (Jammu), Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Rajni Sharma, Joint Registrar (Judicial), Jammu and Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar (Judicial), Srinagar.

The event was also live streamed on YouTube channel of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.