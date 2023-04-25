Ekta Mahila Cluster Level Federation Awarded National Panchayat Award 2023

REASI, APRIL 25: District Development Commissioner Reasi Babila Rakwal today extended her heartiest congratulations to the best performing Ekta Mahila Cluster Level federation- a SHG federation of Block Pouni for bagging the UT Level award.

The SGH was awarded by LG Shri Manhoj Sinha for running Dogra Haat at Pouni on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj function held at Palli in Samba district.

The UMEED scheme of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) with support from District Administration has empowered the Self-Help Group of Pouni Block of Reasi district to taste entrepreneurial success with the establishment of kitchens at Dogra Rural Haat.

A four Cluster level federation SHG of women from Block Pouni turned cooking into a career option and made good profits which are helping them to support their families financially.

After starting the livelihood venture ‘Dogra Haat’, many skill development training were imparted to support and increase the capacities of these women. They were taught the basics of stocking up the pantry, making quick recipes, packing techniques, social media skills and order management related to cooking techniques.

The kitchen of these SHG members offers an attractive menu with more than 20 varieties of comfort Dogra Recipe food. Some of the popular Dogra food cuisines include Makki ki Roti, Saag, Quer, Khurmure, special Dogra recipe Dal or mixed rice are available in their kitchen and this sets them apart from commercial restaurants.

Lassi and Kheer is also one of the most sought after items by visitors in these kitchens.

Meanwhile, the DC has extended her warm appreciation to the whole team of Rural Development Department and other concerned functionaries and said that such recognition boosts the spirit among the Govt officials.