Impartial, Honest, Efficient, Transparent And Fearless Service Is Basic Architecture Of A Good Administration: LG Sinha

Jammu, Apr 25: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha handed over appointment orders to newly inducted recruits of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service and J&K Accounts Service, at Convention Centre today.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to all the young recruits and appreciated the J&K Public Service Commission for the transparent & fast-track selection process.

“JKPSC is providing momentum to change with enviable benchmarks and had declared the result for 2021 JKPSC exam within three hours after conclusion of the interview of the last candidate,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the transparent selection procedure is enabling the government to recruit the best and transform the work culture. He said the State services are playing a vital role in inclusive growth and delivery of services to meet the aspirations of the people.

The Lt Governor highlighted the challenge of sustained & rapid economic growth and the efforts required to ensure that the growth is equitable.

“You don’t have to be a Yes Man but do what your conscience tells you and keep the interest of the public above everything. Remember, behind every file on your table, there are hopes & dreams of thousands of people. Think about the last person in queue while formulating policies,” the Lt Governor said.

Impartial, honest, efficient, transparent & fearless service is basic architecture of a good administration. I am confident that the young officers will discharge their responsibility towards public welfare with utmost sensitivity, commitment and dedication, he added.

“In the fast-changing world, Officers will also have to re-orient themselves like any other profession and learn new skills to adapt to change & progress in the society, protect democratic values and fulfill the commitment towards the public in a better way,” said the Lt Governor.

Today we are standing on the threshold of global leadership, so the expectations of the common man have also increased. In the next five years, the governance will be completely data driven. The administrative system will require effective institutional framework to address the demands of the future, he added.

Observing that no department or public servant can work in silos, the Lt Governor asked the public servants and government departments to work as an organic entity to promote participatory decision making, transparency, accountability, equity and inclusiveness in the governance system and to establish rule of law.

Better alignment of goals, resources and action, along with innovation capability & strategic skills, experience of seniors combined with new generation’s resolve will pave the way for the future of Jammu Kashmir, he added.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, shared the values and ethos with which the civil servants should serve the common man and protect the dignity of the weak and poor while delivering the justice and always standing for the right.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary advised the newly appointed officers to always remain steadfast towards their responsibilities and duties towards the Nation and service to people.

Senior IAS & IPS officers, Advocate General, Administrative Secretaries, officers from Civil administration & Police, besides the young appointees and their family members were present.