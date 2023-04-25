J&K Bank Bags Award For Outstanding Contribution Under PM Awas Yojana

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: J&K Bank today received an award from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) for its outstanding contribution towards housing sector of the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) – Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) through various innovative initiatives.

The Bank’s General Manager (C&CB) Narjay Gupta received the award at the hands of Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi in presence of Chairman & Managing Director (HUDCO) Kuldip Narayan, Bank’s Zonal Head (Delhi) Rakesh Magotra, HUDCO’s board of directors and other dignitaries during HUDCO’s 53rd Foundation Day Celebrations held today in New Delhi.

The function was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri.

Commenting upon the felicitation, MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash said, “It is an honour for the entire J&K Bank Family to be felicitated at such a prestigious national platform for our contribution towards country’s housing sector under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY)-U that envisaged ease-of-living through a pucca house to all urban dwellers.”

“Such an acknowledgement will further boost our efforts as we continue to serve the weaker and vulnerable sections of society through more such effective financial interventions”, he added.

Earlier, in a communication to Bank, Chairman & MD (HUDCO) Kuldip Narayan expressed his deep appreciation for J&K Bank’s outstanding contribution towards housing sector under PMAY-CLSS through its different innovative initiatives.